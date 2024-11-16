Tunde Omosebi, former APC presidential aspirant, was evicted from his Abuja residence on November 15

The landlord accused Omosebi of overstaying his tenancy by more than four years, despite attempts to resolve the matter amicably

Omosebi had sent a letter in 2022 indicating his intent to terminate the lease, but after not vacating, the landlord pursued legal action

FCT, Abuja - Tunde Omosebi, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, has been evicted from his Abuja residence after a lengthy dispute over unpaid rent and a broken lease agreement.

The eviction took place on Friday, November 15, when a court enforcement team, supported by police officers, arrived to execute the order at Omosebi's property located in a highbrow area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Former APC presidential candidate Omosebi evicted from his Abuja residence Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Landlord’s Allegations: Overdue rent, lease violations

As reported by Daily Trust, the landlord, who requested anonymity, explained that Omosebi’s tenancy had expired more than four years ago.

Despite multiple attempts to settle the outstanding payments amicably, the landlord said Omosebi continued to occupy the property without paying rent and refused to vacate the premises, Daily Trust reported.

"My patience ran out after years of unpaid rent and a constant refusal to leave the property.

"We tried to resolve the matter amicably, but after several attempts, we had no choice but to take legal action," the landlord explained.

The landlord further clarified that the tenancy was meant to last for a fixed period, but Omosebi overstayed the agreement, leading to an eventual breach of contract.

In 2022, Omosebi responded to the landlord's complaints in a letter dated June 30, which indicated his intention to terminate the lease due to what he described as "irreconcilable differences" over the landlord's breach of the agreement.

The letter, which Omosebi sent to the landlord, also expressed his desire not to renew the lease agreement, serving as a formal notice to vacate.

"Due to irreconcilable differences on your breach of agreements, we opt out of renewing our lease. This letter serves as notice to vacate your property within the allowable period," Omosebi stated in the letter.

However, despite the letter, Omosebi did not vacate the property.

The landlord was forced to take the matter to court to seek an eviction order.

According to the landlord, Omosebi claimed ownership of the property but never appeared in court to defend his position, leading to a final court judgment in the landlord's favour.

See the video here:

Tinubu urged to immediately sack Wike for demolishing houses

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to order the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to stop the ongoing demolition of the houses of the poor and vulnerable in the nation’s capital.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, accused Wike of land grabbing and allocating revoked plots of land to himself and his cronies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng