Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's application against her suspension from the Senate has been scheduled for judgment on June 27

In the application, Senator Natasha told the court to invalidate her suspension, adding that it was a violation of the court order

However, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other defendants challenged the jurisdiction of the court to meddle in the internal affairs of the Senate

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed June 27 to hear the suit filed by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, against her suspension from the Senate.

Justice Binta Nyako made the pronouncement following the adoption of the final brief of argument by all the parties involved on Tuesday, May 13.

According to Vanguard, the suit, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, has the Clerk of the National Assembly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Senate, and Senator Nedamwen Imasuen, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, as defendants.

Embattled Senator Natasha, through her team of lawyers led by Jubril Okutekpa (SAN), asked the court to invalidate the suspension of the Kogi lawmaker, which she said was a disobedience of a valid court order.

However, the jurisdiction of the court to meddle in the internal affairs of the Senate was then challenged by the defendants. They also alleged that Natasha breached a court order, which was given on April 4, which stopped all parties involved from making public utterances on the matter until the court gives its judgment.

Akpabio accused Natasha of contempt of court

Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), counsel to the Senate President Akpabio, specifically drew the court's attention to what he called “a satirical apology” that the plaintiff tendered on her Facebook page. The Senate president then insisted that Natasha's “satirical apology” was a mockery of the court order.

Meanwhile, before the matter was adjourned for judgment, Justice Nyako explained that the court would consider the issue of contempt that the parties had raised before giving a verdict on all the preliminary objections.

Justice Nyako then explained that the issue of the suspended Senator raised “recondite issues of law”, in which the judiciary would have to interpret.

Justice Nyako took over Natasha's case

Recall that Justice Nyako took over the case after Justice Obiora Egwuatu recused himself from the matter. Justice Egwuatu had returned the case file in a ruling on March 25 following an allegation of being biased raised by the Senate president.

On March 4, Justice Egwuatu issued an interim order to stop the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions from taking disciplinary action, which was initiated by Senator Natasha, over the allegation of flouting the Senate rules.

Natasha denies having a TikTok account

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Uduaghan has denied making a video of herself using a song that praised President Bola Tinubu.

Hausa singer, Rarara, composed the song 'Omo Ologo' for Tinubu during the president's state visit to Katsina state earlier in the week.

In a TikTok post on May 10, Natasha allegedly used the song amid her rift with Akpabio, who is a staunch loyalist of Nigeria's President.

