Federal High Court has adjourned the hearing on former VP's lawsuit against immediate past president Buhari's camp

Atiku accused former Buhari's aide, Lauretta Onochie, of sowing discomfort in his private life

Atiku wanted N2.5 billion as compensation for the alleged damages and a retracing of steps

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory -A libel case filed by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, against Lauretta Onochie, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has been adjourned by an FCT High Court.

The case was scheduled for a definite hearing on Wednesday, January 24, but it was postponed to March 25 due to the absence of Onochie's lead counsel.

Atiku sues Onochie for libel

Atiku is suing Onochie for N2.5 billion over a social media post she made in 2019, accusing him of being on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for alleged terrorism shopping, The Daily Trust reported.

According to PM News Nigeria, Atiku denies the allegation and demands an apology, a retraction and compensation from Onochie.

Onochie's lead counsel, U.O. Sule (SAN), was not present at the court on Wednesday. A lawyer from his firm, C.O. Ogbodo Esq, arrived late and asked for an adjournment, saying that Sule was in Sokoto for another matter.

Atiku's counsel, Dr Okey Ezugwu and S. E. Maliki, objected to the request and sought a cost of N1 million for the inconvenience.

Justice Chizoba Orji, however, granted the adjournment and fixed March 25 as the new date for the hearing. He also ordered that Onochie should be served with the hearing notice and the statement of claim.

Atiku claimed that Onochie's post and a subsequent one she made in May 2020 have caused him severe damage and embarrassment. He said that Onochie showed no remorse and refused to retract her publications.

He alleged that Onochie's actions had exposed him to public ridicule, odium, obloquy and marital disharmony. He also says that he has suffered mental agony and psychological trauma as a result of the libel.

