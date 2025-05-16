Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's legal tussle with Ali Bello, nephew to the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello

The legal tussle started with a tweet by the EFCC in March 2024, in which the agency announced that it had filed a suit against the former governor of Kogi over an N84bn fraud allegation

While the court dismissed the suit, the judge blamed Senator Natasha for taking improper action against the former governor

The high court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has struck out the violation of privacy suit filed against suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, by Ali Bello, nephew to former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the trial court dismissed the suit, which was filed by Ali Bello, who was a chief of staff to Yahaya Bello, over the failure of the plaintiff to prove that the embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan violated his fundamental rights to privacy.

Court blames Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan for improper comment on social media Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

How legal battle started between Natasha, Bello

The Cable reported that the legal battle between the two emerged from a tweet by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in March 2024, in which the agency announced that it had filed a suit against the former governor of Kogi state over an N84 billion fraud allegation.

Reacting to the tweet of the EFCC through her handle, Senator Natasha wrote:

“Dear @officialEFCC, why did you delete this post on Facebook after I commented and requested that you kindly help find my favourite storybook, 'The Defeated White Lion', at No. 1 Dala Hills street, off Agulu Lake street, Maitama, Abuja. That White House was among the 14 properties you approached the court for forfeiture in December 2022. Don’t delete this tweet. Thanks and God bless Nigeria.”

In the court ruling, Justice Oriji explained that three issues were to be solved in the case, which included whether the tweet violated Bello's privacy as well as his home. The judge also held that the prayer sought against Natasha will be resolved.

Court dismissed Bello's suit against Natasha

According to the court, Bello has a right to his privacy, but the judge ruled out the public apology and the N1 billion compensation that Bello sought against the senator.

On the other hand, the court criticised Senator Natasha for sharing the picture of the applicant's house on social media, saying that her conduct was "improper".

The judge said:

“It is improper, reprehensible, and unconscionable for a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to post a picture of the applicant’s house and the house address in her X social media handle without just cause,

“Such conduct must be and is thereby deprecated by the court.”

The court faults Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan over an improper comment Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Court fixed dates on Natasha's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's application against her suspension from the Senate has been scheduled for judgment on June 27.

In the application, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan told the court to invalidate her suspension, adding that it was a violation of the court order.

However, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other defendants challenged the jurisdiction of the court to meddle in the internal affairs of the Senate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng