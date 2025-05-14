Adams Oshiomhole has tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the allegation that opposition senators joining the APC are being coerced to join the ruling party

According to Oshiomhole, Atiku has a great history of defection and urged the former vice president to write a book on defection

Oshiomhole also alleged that the defection history Atiku was not influence by any ideology but personal interest

Adams Oshiomhole, the Senator representing Edo North, has dragged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for always defecting from one political party to another. The former governor of Edo state explained that Atiku's history jumping from one party to another was a reflection of his experience in political realignment.

Oshiomhole highlighted Atiku's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) while serving as Vice President, questioning whether Atiku was courted by any state or coerced by the then party's leader, Bola Tinubu. He emphasised that Atiku's decisions to switch parties were driven by personal ambition rather than ideological alignment.

Oshiomhole listed Atiku's defection record

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman pointed out Atiku's numerous party defections, including joining the PDP in 1998, leaving for the AC in 2006, returning to the PDP in 2009, leaving for the APC in 2014, and defecting back to the PDP in 2017. Oshiomhole questioned whether anyone in the APC coerced Atiku to leave or return to any party.

Oshiomhole suggested that Atiku, given his extensive experience with party switching, would be the best person to author a book on the subject. He challenged the narrative that the ruling party lacks internal cohesion, emphasising that Atiku's actions demonstrate a pattern of personal ambition-driven decision-making.

His statement reads in part:

“I think the best person who can write a book on why people decamp should be the former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar. It would be nice to ask him, as a sitting vice president, why you left your party and you were courted by no state at all.”

Defection to APC: Oshiomhole reacts to concerns

Oshiomhole's comment was a reaction to the allegation that opposition lawmakers are being coerced into joining the APC, a development that has significantly increased the strength of the ruling party.

Atiku, who has been calling on the opposition leaders to form a coalition that will sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, raised the allegation of coercion, suggesting that the defectors are being forced to join the ruling part.

Former senator resigned from the PDP

