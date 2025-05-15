The Court of Appeal has reserved judgment on appeals relating to the September 2024 Edo governorship election, in which APC’s Monday Okpebholo was declared the winner

The PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, alongside other parties, are seeking to overturn the tribunal’s ruling that upheld Okpebholo’s victory

PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, contested the election results, citing irregularities and electoral malpractices, but the tribunal dismissed the petition for lack of substantial evidence

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, May 15, the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, reserved judgments in the appeals challenging the outcome of the September 21, 2024, governorship election held in Edo state in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

A three-man panel of the court, presided over by Justice Mohamed Danjuma, reserved the date to be communicated to the parties after their final arguments.

As reported by The Punch, the appeals heard include the one filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Asue Ighodalo, and a cross appeal by the APC and Okpebholo.

The lawyers for the appellants while arguing the appeals prayed the court to allow their appeals and reverse the judgments of the election tribunal delivered on April 2.

Edo guber: APC, PDP lock horn in Appeal Court

Meanwhile, counsel for Ighodalo and the PDP, Robert Emukpoeruo, SAN, urged the court to allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the tribunal.

He argued that, in relationship to the appellants’ allegations of non compliance, the tribunal failed to appreciate the nature of the non compliance complained of.

Okpebholo defeated Ighodalo at tribunal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo state governorship election petition tribunal in Abuja reserved its ruling on the PDP and Asue Ighodalo's petition challenging Governor Okpebholo’s victory.

The lower court refused to nullify the election of Governor Okpebholo after the petitioners argued that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

But the Edo state governorship election petition tribunal in Abuja upheld the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the APC, reaffirming his mandate as the duly elected leader of the state.

Okpebholo, in his reaction, described the tribunal's decision as a victory for democracy and the people of Edo state.

