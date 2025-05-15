The scandal in the just concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has taken a new dimension

A human rights lawyer, Evans Ufeli, has filed an N10 billion suit against the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

Ufeli accused JAMB and the education minister of alleged abuse of minors’ rights during the 2025 UTME

Lagos state - A human rights lawyer, Evans Ufeli, has filed a N10 billion suit against the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa over the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scandal.

Ufeli said the N10 billion is for the general damages of “psychological trauma, loss of opportunity, and the breach of fundamental rights” suffered by the affected candidates and their families.

As reported by Vanguard, Ufeli filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos, i

The suit is filed on behalf of aggrieved UTME candidates—many of whom are minors—as well as their parents and other stakeholders.

Ufeli asked the court to declare JAMB’s actions and omissions in the conduct of the 2025 UTME as a gross violation of the fundamental rights of the candidates.

The lawyer through the suit seeks multiple declarations and orders, including the nullification of the entire 2025 UTME.

“The failure to provide a safe, timely, and fair examination process amounts to a breach of the rights of the candidates under the Constitution and the Child Rights Act,” the suit reads. “The entire exercise was conducted in a manner that endangered the physical and mental safety of children and is therefore unconstitutional.”

The applicants argue that the 2025 UTME was marred by technical glitches, poor coordination, and delays.

It caused emotional distress to thousands of candidates and compromised the integrity of the results.

According to the motion, JAMB and the Ministry of Education’s failures jeopardized the rights of children to education under Section 15 of the Child Rights Act.

The suit sought an order mandating the conduct of a fresh UTME under fair and transparent conditions.

It also prayed to the court for perpetual injunction restraining JAMB and the Ministry of Education from relying on the disputed results for any academic or admission-related purpose.

2025 UTME candidates seek total cancellation

Recall that JAMB was urged to cancel the just concluded 2025 UTME.

Some 2025 UTME candidates made the call after JAMB admitted that its errors affected the performances of candidates.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede apologised to candidates and their parents for the errors.

Errors: JAMB begins rescheduling of UTME 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the rescheduling of the UTME 2025 for candidates affected by technical glitches.

The rescheduled examination will take place on Friday, May 16, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, at designated centres across Lagos and the southeast.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, stated during a press briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday, May 14, that the decision was reached after identifying significant errors in the initial exam process.

