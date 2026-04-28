Iyabo Ojo’s new movie, Return of Arinzo, has hit another milestone at the box office in four weekends after it was released

The Nollywood actress expressed her excitement as she looked forward to reaching half a billion soon

Iyabo Ojo's latest achievement has also stirred reactions from her colleagues as well as fans and followers

Another update about The Return of Arinzo, a movie by Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo at the box office, was shared on Monday, April 27, 2026.

According to the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, Iyabo's movie has recorded N311.5 million at the cinemas.

Iyabo Ojo's movie Return of Arinzo records N311.5 million at box office. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In an appreciation message to fans and supporters, Film One wrote via its social media page,

"The Return of Arinzo grosses 311.5 Million and counting, The Return of Arinzo maintains its spot as the number one film for four consecutive weekends. Thank you, West Africa, for showing up and showing out. Your love is taking this film higher and higher!"

Iyabo Ojo looks forward to hitting half a billion

Reacting to her latest achievement at the cinema, Iyabo, who is currently outside the country, shared a video featuring actress Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Priscilla.

In an appreciation message to fans and supporters, Iyabo revealed she is looking forward to seeing her movie hit half a billion, as she encouraged them to visit the nearest cinema to watch the movie.

Aigbe and Priscilla also called on their fans as well to show support for Iyabo.

Iyabo Ojo sends message to fans as her movie hit another record at box office. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"Guys let’s vote! Which fanbase will take The Retun of Arinzo to 500M in West Africa," Iyabo added in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that on April 6, 2026, Iyabo Ojo's movie set records in cinemas less than a week after its release.

Iyabo revealed that her movie emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the Easter weekend at the Nigerian box office.

According to the actress, the Return of Arinzo grossed N104.8m in its opening weekend, breaking multiple records, including the biggest Easter opening, the highest-grossing film of the weekend, and the second-highest opening weekend performance for 2026.

The video Iyabo Ojo shared as she looks forward to hitting half a billion at the cinemas is below:

Congratulations pour in for Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from the actress' fans and followers. Read them below:

omogiateyemisi said:

"She really tried, you can't compare Easter season with Xmas season because there are lots of holidays that come with that season and therefore gives people enough time to watch. Kudos iyabo ojo."

chinnyonyeka commented:

"You all outdid yourselves. Very wonderful movie. I'm glad I wasn't disappointed. Congratulations."

comfy2266 said:

"Pls let push it to join the billions gang o thanks."

jumai.vic wrote:

"Thank u Jesus Christ of Nazareth. 500m in month-end by God's grace."

Iyabo Ojo sends heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo dismissed viral speculations of a feud between them following the viral drama at the latter's premiere for her movie The Return of Arinzo.

As the movie hit the cinema on Friday, April 3, 2026, Abraham was one of the celebrities in the entertainment industry who showed support for Ojo.

Abraham's direct message to her fans also caught Ojo's attention, who expressed her gratitude, referring to the actress as her sister.

Source: Legit.ng