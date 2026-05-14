Google has entered the premium laptop market with the unveiling of a high-end laptop to rival Apple

The new product features Gemini AI for enhanced user experience and advanced functionality

The launch, which is set for fall, is challenging Apple’s MacBook dominance in personal computing

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Tech giant Google has officially entered the premium laptop race with the unveiling of “Googlebook,” a new Android-powered laptop platform designed to compete directly with Apple’s popular MacBook lineup.

The announcement signals a major shift for Google as it pushes beyond its affordable Chromebook market and targets users looking for high-performance laptops packed with next-generation artificial intelligence features.

Google releases a new AI-powered laptop with fingerprint and other features. Credit: Google

Source: Getty Images

The company said Googlebook will combine the flexibility of Android with the stability of ChromeOS, while placing its Gemini AI system at the centre of the user experience.

A fresh battle against Apple’s MacBook

For years, Chromebooks have dominated classrooms and budget-conscious users who only need basic web browsing and simple tasks.

But Googlebook is being positioned as something far more powerful.

Unlike standard Chromebooks, these new devices will offer premium hardware, stronger performance, and advanced AI tools aimed at professionals, creators, and power users.

The move comes shortly after Apple introduced its $599 MacBook Neo earlier this year, a launch that reportedly helped drive a 6% rise in Mac sales. Google now appears ready to challenge that momentum with a bold alternative.

According to Google, every Googlebook device will feature a signature “Glowbar,” a light strip that illuminates when the laptop powers on, creating a distinct identity for the new product line.

Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS join the race

Several major hardware manufacturers are already on board for the launch. Companies including Dell, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and Acer are expected to release their own Googlebook models in the coming months.

Google has not confirmed whether it will launch its own branded version, though the company has not released a Google-branded laptop since the Pixelbook Go in 2019.

Sameer Samat, Google’s president overseeing the Android ecosystem, hinted that the company sees a major opportunity in the premium laptop market.

“There is an opportunity to bring more innovation back to laptops, especially at the higher end,” he said.

Gemini AI becomes the star feature

One of the biggest selling points of Googlebook is deep Gemini AI integration.

Google says Gemini will be built directly into the operating system, offering features that could rival or even surpass what Windows and Mac currently offer.

Among the standout features is “Magic Pointer,” a context-aware tool that enhances the trackpad cursor by detecting when Gemini assistance may be useful.

For example, hovering over a message could suggest quick replies, while moving over a meeting invite might instantly recommend locations or scheduling ideas.

Another feature allows users to ask Gemini to create custom widgets for nearly any task, making the laptop experience more personalised and efficient, according to a report by MyBroadband.

Launch date set for fall

Google confirmed that Googlebook will officially launch in the fall, between September and late November this year.

While ChromeOS and Chromebooks will remain central to the education market, Google is clearly betting that Googlebook can open a new chapter, one where Android-powered laptops finally stand toe-to-toe with Apple’s MacBook dominance.

Google unveils Googlebook to match Apple's MacBook with AI-powered features. Credit: NguyenDucQuang

Source: Getty Images

With AI now becoming the battleground for the future of personal computing, the real question is no longer whether Google can compete—but whether Apple is ready for the challenge.

Android phones costlier than some iPhones

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s smartphone market has changed significantly, with premium Android devices now selling for more than some iPhone models due to rising import costs, exchange rate fluctuations, and increased demand for flagship features.

Many high-end Android smartphones now comfortably cross the ₦1 million mark, placing them in direct competition with Apple’s premium devices.

For buyers at this level, the focus is no longer just on owning a phone, but on getting top performance, advanced cameras, strong battery life, premium design, and long-term software support.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng