The Sokoto State Executive Council approved over N5 billion for a variety of infrastructure and public service enhancement projects

A total of N1.4 billion was authorized to purchase bulletproof vehicles and luxury SUVs for the Office of the Governor

Significant funding was directed toward the total renovation of the state NYSC orientation camp and the rehabilitation of 36 roads

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved projects and procurements valued at more than N5 billion, covering road rehabilitation, public transportation, security vehicles and upgrades to key government facilities across the state.

Officials disclosed the decisions after the council meeting on Wednesday, April 13, in Sokoto.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu presided over the Sokoto State Executive Council meeting. Photo: AHmadAliyu/FB

Source: Twitter

Commissioners from the ministries of Land and Housing, Youth and Sports, Finance and Transportation briefed journalists on the approvals granted by the cabinet.

Among the major approvals is N1.079 billion for the rehabilitation of the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in the state.

The council also sanctioned N1.4 billion for vehicles assigned to the Office of the Governor. The package includes three bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, two Toyota Prado SUVs and a coaster bus.

Road rehabilitation and transport projects

To strengthen public transportation, the council approved N438 million for the purchase of six buses under the state’s mass transit scheme.

The International Conference Centre will also undergo renovation at a cost of N733.2 million, while the Ministry of Environment received approval for N340.5 million to acquire two payloaders for sanitation operations.

Road infrastructure accounted for a significant share of the spending plan. The executive council approved N2.2 billion for the rehabilitation of 36 roads in different parts of the state.

An additional N894.6 million was approved for work on the Airport Road project.

Livestock centre gets fresh funding

The council further approved N398.6 million for the development of a livestock centre expected to support animal production and stimulate related economic activities.

According to the commissioners, the projects align with the administration’s plans to improve infrastructure, transportation, environmental management and public service delivery across Sokoto state.

Kwara state spent N447m on local, foreign trips

Earlier in a separate story, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara state government spent a total of N447 million on both local and international trips within the first quarter of 2025, despite failing to attract a single naira in foreign grants during the same period.

Critics have begun throwing stones, asking why such a huge amount would be expended without anything in return. Photo: FB/Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Source: Twitter

This revelation is based on the state’s 2025 first-quarter performance report, which was officially released on April 28, 2025.

State spent almost half a billion on travels

According to the report's data, the state earmarked a substantial sum under the Travel & Transport-General category for the 2025 fiscal year. Out of the N6.77 billion budgeted for this purpose, N447,062,541 had already been spent within the year's first three months.

A closer analysis of the expenditure reveals that the government allocated N1.26 billion for local travel and transport related explicitly to training.

From this amount, N126.5 million was utilised in Q1. Additionally, another N191 million was set aside for local travel categorised as “Others,” of which N21.4 million had already been spent.

For international travel, the numbers were even more telling. Under the “International Travel & Transport: Training” category, the government allocated N60 million, but recorded zero spending in the first quarter. However, under “International Travel & Transport: Others,” a whopping N5.26 billion was budgeted, and N299 million was spent in just three months.

Gunmen kill man, daughter, abduct 17 in Sokoto

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that bandits have invaded Garin Faji village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state. The attack left a man and his young daughter dead, while several others were taken away.

Residents said the attackers came late at night and moved on foot. They reportedly left their motorcycles far from the village so the sound would not alert people

Source: Legit.ng