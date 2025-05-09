A DSS witness has testified that a broadcast by Nnamdi Kanu allegedly incited the killing of ex-presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, in 2021

FCT, Abuja - A witness in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that a media broadcast by the defendant was responsible for the killing of a former presidential aide, Mr Ahmed Gulak.

The witness, who is an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), alleged that Gulak, who served ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was murdered in Imo state on May 30, 2021, after Kanu, in a broadcast, ordered his followers to deal with anyone violating his sit-at-home directive.

Testifying before the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, May 8, the witness, who was codenamed PW- BBB, insisted that the broadcast incited violence and wanton killings in the South East region of the country.

Led in evidence by government lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, (SAN), the witness who testified inside a protective screen, said he participated in many investigations concerning Kanu.

As reported by Vanguard, he told the court that Kanu had in a recorded interview session with the DSS, admitted that he was the founder of IPOB, its armed wing- Eastern Security Network (ESN)- as well as Radio Biafra, which he said operated illegally as it was not licensed in Nigeria.

He insisted that the defendant, through his broadcasts, made inflammatory statements that incited his followers to attack police officers and government facilities.

“One of the Lagos High Courts was burnt, buses belonging to the Lagos State government were also burnt.

“We established that his orders were carried out.

“We were also able to establish that he did not only call for the killing of police and army, but also that they should be beheaded. And a police officer was killed and beheaded.

“The broadcasts were many and he (Kanu) confirmed that the broadcasts were his,” the witness added.

Meanwhile, a member of Kanu’s defence team, Mr. Paul Erokoro, SAN, challenged the admissibility of the video and Justice Omotosho adjourned further hearing on the case till May 14, 21 and 22.

