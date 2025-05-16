The Rivers Peace Congress (RPC) has commended President Tinubu's emergency declaration, saying it has restored order in crisis-hit Rivers State

RPC claims that the suspension of Governor Fubara and appointment of Sole Administrator Ibok-Eket Ibas has revived governance and public service

The group urged stakeholders and the international community to support the federal government's efforts toward reconciliation and democratic restoration

The Rivers Peace Congress (RPC) has hailed the federal government’s imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State, declaring it a turning point for stability, governance, and public confidence in the troubled region.

In a statement issued on Friday by its national president, Comrade Randy Prince, the group credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with restoring calm to a state previously plagued by political tension and legislative breakdown.

Tinubu's Rivers' administrator commended for restoring peace back into the state. Photo: Fb/ABAT

Source: Twitter

The declaration followed the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the appointment of retired Navy officer Ibok-Eket Ibas as Sole Administrator of the state.

Tinubu's appointee lauded for restoring peace

According to the RPC, the decision came after months of what it described as "legislative disobedience, governance paralysis, and looming anarchy." The group said Tinubu’s intervention helped avert a complete collapse of democratic institutions in Rivers.

“The intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State came at a time when the very fabric of governance was at risk,” the statement noted.

“We had a governor who defied court orders, ignored constitutional checks, and appeared more interested in fighting perceived enemies than in governing.”

Since Ibas assumed office, the RPC reports that the atmosphere in Rivers has shifted significantly. Public institutions, it said, are functioning again, civil servants are receiving their wages without delay, and markets in Port Harcourt and surrounding areas have reopened without fear of violence.

“Rivers people can now go to sleep with both eyes closed,” the statement added. “Public projects are back on track, and ministries are working without political interference.”

Group admitted Rivers state was a sinking boat until President Tinubu intervened. Photo: FB/Sir Siminalayi Fubara, River state government

Source: Twitter

Although some have raised concerns about the democratic implications of the emergency rule, Prince argued that the decision was necessary to prevent deeper constitutional decay.

“Let us be honest with ourselves, Rivers State was sinking into a constitutional crisis. The judiciary was under siege. The state assembly had become a theatre of war,” he said.

The RPC also praised Ibas for his leadership style, which it described as calm, inclusive, and focused on results rather than political battles.

“He’s focused on restoring service delivery, rebuilding institutions, and giving Rivers people a sense of belonging again.”

Appealing to international observers, the group urged them to consider the local realities.

“Those who are shouting dictatorship from afar did not live here when government offices were under siege,” the statement said.

The RPC concluded by urging Rivers elites, traditional leaders, and business stakeholders to unite behind the federal roadmap toward reconciliation and a return to democratic rule.

Lawyers react as Tinubu declares state of emergency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, along with the suspension of the state’s executive and legislative branches, had ignited widespread debate among legal experts, human rights advocates, and political observers across Nigeria.

The move, intended to address the deepening political and security crisis in the state, has drawn mixed reactions.

