Former President Olusegun Obasanjo hosted a private dinner in Lagos, bringing together top political figures, including Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, and other notable leaders

Photos of the gathering sparked online reactions, as Nigerians commented on the rare unity of political rivals sharing a table amid the nation's current challenges

Social media users described the event as a reminder that politicians remain connected despite party differences, urging citizens not to let politics ruin personal relationships

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo hosted a high-profile dinner in Lagos on Saturday night, March 2, drawing some of Nigeria's most influential political figures.

The private gathering was held at The Delborough Hotel, Victoria Island, in Lagos, and brought together politicians, business leaders, and dignitaries from across the country.

Obasanjo hosts dinner in Lagos with Jonathan, Atiku, and other prominent politicians. Photo credit: @atiku

On Sunday, former Nigeria's vice president Atiku disclosed this event via his official X handle.

Top attendee of Obasanjor's dinner party

Photos from the event show Obasanjo welcoming his guests with warm handshakes and hearty smiles, as Jonathan, Atiku, and others joined him at the table for the evening's festivities, Punch reported.

Also spotted at the dinner were former governors, serving lawmakers, and prominent figures from various political parties, reflecting the diverse nature of the guest list.

Among those who attended the dinner were Goodluck Jonathan, ex-President of Sierra Leone Ernest Koroma, ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, among others.

Since the images surfaced online, Nigerians have been reacting to the rare sight of major political rivals and allies sitting together.

Many described the gathering as a symbol of hope for collaboration across party lines, especially as the country navigates economic recovery and security challenges.

See the photos here:

Nigeria's react to this development

Following this development, Nigerians took to their X handles to express their opinions about the dinner party.

@busbyskills said:

"Every political gathering this particular monarch dey there wining and dining with politicians. Doesn't he stay in his palace?"

@princekubas said:

"This is a definition of in politics there is no permanent friend and no permanent enemy in Nigeria 🇳🇬 💯"

@Sanimainaira said:

"Don't fight with your cousins, friends, relatives, or neighbours just because of politics or the politicians...They're all the same .."

@bryan_okojie said:

"This man,you no get shame.This same man you fought all through despite he brought you to limelight you still call am your former boss? Same way you fight every president from the south since then and you think all these your junketing go work? You go fail woefully in 2027,watch."

@MichalDammy said:

"One high ranking OBA always attend party. I think we need to ask him why he always attend any kind of party."

Atiku, Obasanjo, others storm Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, and other top politicians are converging in Abuja to pay tribute to former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

Nigeria’s top leaders are in Abuja as IBB prepares to unveil the 'truth' about the June 12 crisis.

