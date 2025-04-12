Former President Olusegun Obasanjo emphasized that Nigeria’s poverty is a result of mismanagement, despite the country’s vast natural and human resources

Umuahia, Abia state - Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his concerns over the continued poverty in the country, despite Nigeria's vast natural and human resources.

Speaking at a dinner organized in his honour by the Abia state Government on Friday, April 11, at the Government House in Umuahia, Obasanjo emphasized that Nigerians "have no business with poverty" given the nation's abundant blessings.

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President, highlighted the persistent poverty in Nigeria, despite the nation's wealth of natural and human resources.

Call for better management of resources

Obasanjo pointed out that Nigeria is richly endowed, yet the country continues to suffer from widespread poverty.

He attributed this contradiction to the mismanagement of resources.

"If we are mismanaging what God has given us, we do not have God to blame, we have ourselves to blame," he said.

He further stressed the need for better leadership and governance to tap into the country's potential.

The former president highlighted that good governance could transform Nigeria's fortunes, urging leaders across the country to adopt better management practices for national resources.

"Nigerians have no business with poverty because God has given us all that we need," Obasanjo declared.

Praise for governor Otti’s leadership

Obasanjo also took the opportunity to commend Governor Alex Otti of Abia for his efforts in transforming the state.

He praised the governor’s leadership, noting the positive public response to his administration’s performance.

"If we had 18 governors doing well like Governor Otti, we will build the country up," Obasanjo said.

He encouraged Otti to continue with his good work, emphasizing that effective governance is essential for the well-being of Nigerians.

"What is important to me is that the people of this country are getting what they deserve and what they deserve is good governance," Obasanjo added.

Obasanjo’s advisory to Amaechi on national railway development

Obasanjo also reflected on his advisory role during his tenure as president, particularly recalling his guidance to former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Olusegun Obasanjo discusses his advice to Rotimi Amaechi on national railway development.

He shared how he directed Amaechi to explore the archives for a pre-existing national railway development plan that was crucial for the country’s development.

"I believe that even if you don’t like me if I have pieces of advice to give you, as I did when you were Minister for Transport, I will give the advice.

"You didn’t know that we had a national plan for railway for this country, to reach every state capital as we have them now and I told you to go into the archives, it is there," Obasanjo stated.

Despite the challenges, Obasanjo acknowledged that Amaechi made strides in his role, though he noted that there were areas where more progress was needed.

"As Minister of Transport, you got a bit of it right, you got a bit of it wrong," Obasanjo commented.

