Nigerian businessman Engr. Samson Okpe has commended President Tinubu for reportedly promoting transparency and merit in federal appointments

Okpe praised Tinubu’s youth-inclusive governance, citing the appointment of Ambassador Solomon Adodo to the North Central Development Commission as an example

The businessman urged young Nigerians to support the administration and ignore opposition tactics aimed at discrediting it

Abuja, FCT - A Nigerian businessman, Engr. Samson Okpe, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as a new era of fairness, transparency and inclusivity in federal appointments since the president assumed office in May 2023.

Engr. Okpe, managing director and CEO of Somi Solar and Electricals Ltd, said Tinubu’s approach marks a departure from previous administrations, where nepotism and regional favouritism were frequent accusations.

President Bola Tinubu applauded for promoting merit-based appointments across Nigeria's political landscape. Photo credits: Presidency, Samson Okpe

Source: Twitter

According to him, the president has demonstrated a “tact for talent hunting” by selecting officials based on merit while still respecting the federal character principle.

“For the first time in the country’s history, the noise over lopsided appointments, clannishness and nepotism has significantly diminished,” Okpe said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 11.

Youth mobiliser appointed to North Central Commission

Okpe made the remarks while congratulating Ambassador Solomon Adodo on his appointment as a board member of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Legit.ng gathers that Adodo, president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), is known for grassroots mobilisation and youth advocacy.

“Adodo’s appointment is a clear indication that this is a youth-oriented administration,” Okpe said.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are leading today.”

Adodo’s track record in promoting policy reforms and youth empowerment, even at personal cost, was cited as evidence of the president’s commitment to rewarding patriotism and public service.

“By recognising Adodo’s efforts in civil society, President Tinubu has sent a strong message that sacrifice and dedication will not go unrewarded,” Okpe said.

Okpe calls for youth support amid political tensions

Okpe urged Nigerian youths to support the current administration and resist efforts by opposition figures to undermine it through what he called “blackmail tactics.”

“The administration has shown sincerity in empowering the youth. It is time to collaborate and build, not to be swayed by desperate political narratives,” he added.

President Bola Tinubu applauded for promoting merit-based appointments across Nigeria's political landscape. Photo credits: Samson Okpe

Source: UGC

Tinubu's govt reacts to allegations of bias in appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) on Friday, April 11, addressed recent insinuations regarding the composition of federal appointments.

Legit.ng recalls that speaking on Arise TV’s 'Prime Time' programme on Monday, April 7, Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, said Tinubu’s appointments have not reflected the diversity mandated by section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution.

Responding to Ndume's condemnations, the federal government categorically refuted claims of lopsidedness and emphasised its "unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity".

