Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed why he no longer identifies with "Matthew," one of the names given to him by his parents, stating he does not fancy it.

Obasanjo, who turned 88 on Wednesday, made the disclosure during a public lecture and book presentation in Abeokuta, Ogun state, where he also called for the decolonisation of African names.

The event, organised to mark his birthday, featured the launch of two books titled “Lest We Forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation” and “Nigeria: Past and the Future.”

It was attended by notable figures, including Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, his running mate Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ogun state Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and business mogul Sir Kessington Adebutu.

Obasanjo stressed the need for Africa to free itself from the lingering impacts of slavery, colonialism, and the slave trade to unlock its full potential,Daily Trust reported

“The lecturer made us realise that part of our problem is the residue of slavery, slave trade, and colonialism. Until we break completely free from these, we won’t make the progress we should," Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo questions his English name

Quoting remarks from other speakers, the former president spoke humorously about his disinterest in the name "Matthew," which he said was chosen by his late parents.

Referring to a speech by African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had addressed him as Matthew, Obasanjo made it clear that he prefers his traditional Yoruba names, Punch reported.

“Akin Adesina wants to continue calling me Matthew. I have no problem with his evangelical mission,” Obasanjo joked.

“But for me, I don't fancy the name. Matthew was a tax collector. Why didn't my parents name me Peter, John, Samuel, or Moses? Those are beautiful names. Not even Joseph," he said.

He added with a smile,

“So, Akin Adesina can keep his Matthew. I will keep my Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo.”

Obasanjo expresses optimism for Nigeria’s future

Reflecting on his newly launched book about Nigeria, Obasanjo described himself as an “incurable optimist,” declaring his belief that the country would achieve greatness within his lifetime.

“Nigeria will be great. I believe it, and I will witness it,” he said confidently.

Obasanjo: Why I don't joke with Ifa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized the significance of preserving African cultural heritage, revealing his deep respect for the Yoruba Ifa divination system despite being a Christian.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun state, during a 50th birthday celebration for renowned female talking drummer Olamuyiwa Aralola, popularly known as Ara, Obasanjo declared.

