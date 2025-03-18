Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said traditional rulers are no longer honoured and respected as before

Obasanjo said the selection process produces criminals, drug addicts, kidnappers, and bandits as monarchs in the country

He said many traditional rulers lack the required training and moral standing to be the custodians of culture and justice

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo lamented that criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits, and kidnappers are becoming traditional rulers.

Obasanjo said the rapid proliferation of traditional rulers has led to the deterioration of traditional institutions in the country.

He lamented the selection processes of traditional rulers with many of them lacking the required training and moral standing.

As reported by Vanguard, Obasanjo stated this in one of his newly released books, Nigeria: Past and Future in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital last week.

“Today, there are criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits, and kidnappers as so-called traditional rulers.”

The former Nigerian president lamented that some traditional rulers have engaged in disgraceful acts that further damage Nigeria’s fragile system.

Obasanjo bemoaned the abandonment of the traditional training and apprenticeship system that once upheld the dignity of royal offices.

“This is a great pity, and it has greatly contributed to the problems of Nigeria by traditional rulers. How do we account for a traditional ruler snatching a ballot box at an election polling station and running away with it?”

He said the honour and respect traditional rulers commanded during the colonial and early post-independence periods have now been lost.

“The class of traditional rulers with their distinction, honour and dignity, as we knew them in the colonial days and early post-independence days, has been diluted and polluted.”

