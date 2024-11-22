Obasanjo Identifies Great Monster Still Battling Nigeria
Ibadan, Oyo state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, November 22, labelled corruption a “great monster” hindering Nigeria’s progress and development.
Obasanjo emphasised the urgent need to eradicate corruption for the country to thrive.
The former leader spoke at the celebration of the life of a former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Olayinka Ayoola (retd.), held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Agodi, Oke-Ado in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
Ayoola died on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, aged 90.
Vanguard newspaper quoted Justice Ayoola as saying:
“Corruption is a great monster that is still battling with us in the country. It’s not that ICPC and Ayoola had not done their job or that even. I, who appointed him had not done what I could have done; it was the pressure of this great cancer of corruption."
Legit.ng reports that the ICPC which the late Ayoola headed, is an agency that was inaugurated in 2000 following the recommendation of ex-President Obasanjo. The mandate is to receive and investigate reports of corruption and in appropriate cases prosecute the offender(s), to examine, review and enforce the correction of corruption prone systems and procedures of public bodies, with a view to eliminating corruption in public life.
ICPC grills former minister
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ICPC quizzed Chris Ngige, one of the ministers in the former cabinet of erstwhile Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari.
Ngige, who was in charge of the labour and employment ministry, was questioned over his role in some contracts and jobs racketeering that allegedly happened during his reign.
