A Nigerian medical student has graduated with distinctions in seven courses after scoring 347 in UTME and excelling in WAEC

He recorded the best academic result among 32 graduating sets from his medical college since its inception

The new doctor shared his journey online, receiving praise for his dedication and outstanding academic performance

A Nigerian medical student has drawn conversations on social media after celebrating his graduation with outstanding academic achievements.

The young doctor, identified as Oloruntoba Ettu, shared his story on X, disclosing how he began his journey to become a doctor with 347 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A medical student who scored 347 in UTME graduates with several distinctions. Photo credit: @Oloruntoba_Ettu/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Medical student bags distinction, breaks record

Another outstanding result Oloruntoba had before he gained admission into the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University, was earning eight A's and one B in his WAEC results.

Now a graduate in his dream course, he finished with distinctions in seven out of ten courses.

He said:

"8 years ago, I began this journey to become a doctor, after 8As and 1B in my WASSCE and a score of 347 in my UTME.

The journey is finally over, with distinctions in Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Internal Medicine."

In a follow-up post, he disclosed that he recorded what he described as the best result among 32 sets of medical doctors who have graduated from his college since its inception.

An OOU medical student breaks record with multiple distinctions. Photo credit: @Oloruntoba_Ettu/TikTok

Source: Twitter

The medical graduate described his journey as intense but rewarding, sharing his photos alongside his post. He was dressed in his medical attire, proudly displaying his new title as a qualified doctor.

He said:

"Distinctions in 7 out of 10 courses. The best result in all 32 sets of medical doctors that have graduated since the inception of Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University.

It was one hell of a ride!"

His achievement quickly drew attention online, with many Nigerians congratulating him and praising his dedication to academic excellence.

Reactions as medical doctor graduates with distinction

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below:

@Chukwuebuka776 said:

"Congratulations doc 🔥

Omor a UTME score of 342 8 years ago is really really crazy. 🔥🔥"

@Honourablejulia said:

"Congratulations doc.

I wish you success in your present and future endeavours."

@Howard12815195 said:

"Congratulations Dr Ettu🥳🎉🎉. Greater heights from here."

@iyiolalekan6 said:

"Congratulations! May great discoveries and advancement be made by you in areas where humanity is stuck. Well done, champ."

@ayo_fakos said:

"This one too go leave us to go further and work in a working country he sure die .. for this country na Babalawo go Dey treat nna illness las las .. and I’m not even joking."

@Simeone53691839 said:

"Congratulations. May your practice be even more stellar."

See the X post below:

Medical student rewrites JAMB, post result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB just for fun displayed his 2026 UTME result on social media.

He mentioned in the viral post that he did not study for the exam because he was busy with medical examinations.

He shared a screenshot of the 2026 UTME result on social media, which showed his total score and marks for all subjects.

Source: Legit.ng