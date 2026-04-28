ASEF has debunked false claims of a new vehicle tax, urging the public to verify information from official sources

The forum praised ongoing tax reforms for improving state revenue and fiscal efficiency amidst current challenges

It called for public engagement and accountability to strengthen trust in government institutions and economic stability

Abuja, FCT - The Arewa Socio-Economic Forum (ASEF) on Tuesday, April 28, dismissed viral claims that the federal government had introduced a new vehicle tax, describing the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement signed by its national president, Dr Aminu Kuta, the group said its independent findings showed that no such policy had been introduced by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) or the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Arewa Forum Debunks Viral Vehicle Tax Claim, Backs FG's Fiscal Reforms

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng notes that the clarification comes amid growing concerns over viral messages circulating online and urging vehicle owners to pay unspecified levies through unofficial channels.

“The Arewa Socio-economic Forum wishes to categorically state that there is no new tax on vehicles as being falsely circulated in some quarters. Our findings confirm that neither the Nigeria Revenue Service nor the Ministry of Finance has introduced any such policy,” the statement read.

Forum warns against misinformation

ASEF said it reviewed available information and engaged relevant stakeholders before issuing the clarification, noting that the move was necessary to prevent panic among Nigerians.

The group warned that fake websites and fabricated messages were increasingly being used to deceive citizens, particularly on tax-related matters.

“We advise the public to disregard such misleading content and to always verify tax-related information through official platforms. Misinformation of this nature not only creates unnecessary anxiety but also undermines public trust in government institutions,” Kuta said.

The forum urged Nigerians to rely on verified government sources for policy updates and avoid making payments through unofficial channels.

Group backs ongoing tax reforms

Beyond addressing the viral claim, ASEF said Nigerians should closely monitor the implementation of existing tax policies as the federal government continues broader fiscal reforms.

Kuta said recent reforms were beginning to produce visible gains, particularly for states benefiting from increased Value Added Tax (VAT) allocations.

According to him, states with weaker economies were beginning to see improved financial capacity, helping them meet key obligations and fund critical services.

“The ongoing tax reforms are beginning to show positive outcomes. We are seeing increased VAT inflows to states, and more importantly, a more equitable distribution that supports less economically advantaged states,” he said.

Fiscal policy: Oyedele, Adedeji commended

The forum also commended the minister of finance, Taiwo Oyedele, for what it described as a reform-focused fiscal agenda aimed at improving transparency and efficiency.

It praised the chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, for strengthening tax administration and improving communication around government revenue policies.

“We salute the minister of finance, Taiwo Oyedele, and the chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, for their commitment to building a tax system that works for the country. Their efforts are helping to restore confidence and improve revenue outcomes,” the statement added.

ASEF calls for accountability

ASEF said reforms would require patience, transparency and public cooperation to succeed, urging citizens to remain engaged and hold public institutions accountable.

“As stakeholders in national development, Nigerians must not only support reforms but also hold institutions accountable through informed engagement. This is how we build a system that is both fair and effective,” Kuta said.

The group added that credible information and responsible civic participation would remain key to building public trust and supporting Nigeria’s economic stability.

NRS alerts Nigerians on purported vehicle tax

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NRS dismissed viral reports that the federal government had introduced a new tax on vehicles.

The agency termed the report false and entirely misleading. The NRS’s clarification came due to a viral infographic circulating on social media, claiming that a mandatory vehicle tax would become effective from July 1, 2026. The notice directed vehicle owners to begin payments via specified online platforms and designed institutions.

However, in a statement on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the NRS, through the special adviser to its chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, stated that the notice did not come from the service or any authorised government agency.

Source: Legit.ng