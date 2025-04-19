Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been urged to dump Christianity for Islam because of his contribution to the religion

Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa, the Grand Mufti of Ilorin, made the call on Obasanjo at the public presentation of the designs for the remodelling of the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar III, who also attended the event, was seen nodding to the statement and making a gesture toward the former president

Abeokuta, Ogun - Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa, the Grand Mufti of Ilorin, has urged former President Olusegun Obasanjo to embrace Islam and perform salat before his death. The cleric made the call while delivering a sermon at the public presentation of the designs for the remodelling of the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

The event, which was also attended by the Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, was held on Friday, April 18, which coincided with Easter's Good Friday. In a trending video, the Sultan was seen nodding in affirmation of Onikijipa's call and pointing to the former president.

Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa says Obasanjo should become a Muslim before his death Photo Credit: @alamaani_org, @iam_kelex

Source: Twitter

According to the Onikijipa, Obasanjo has greatly contributed to Islam, and the way to get the reward in full is to perform solat and say the "Kalimatu Shahada", which is the declaration of faith, by saying Laillaha Illalah, meaning "there is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah"

The cleric, who spoke in Yoruba language, credited former President Olusegun Obasanjo for building the national central mosque in Abuja, now, he he facilitating the renovation of the Egba most. Onikijipa likened Obasanjo to one of the companions of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), who was not a muslim but catered for the prophet so much that the prophet wished he were a Muslim.

See the video of the cleric here:

Obasanjo, who was present at the event, was expected to be celebrating Good Friday with fellow Christians as they prepare ahead for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday to honour the death and rising of Jesus Christ.

How is Easter determined every year?

The date of the Easter festival is determined by a complex set of rules known as the computus. Its determination can be compared to the complex rules that govern the Islamic holiday, Eid al-Fitr, and the Ramadan period of fasting.

In Western Christianity, the Christian celebration falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox (usually 21 March). However, the calculation involves several additional factors, including the date of the ecclesiastical full moon, which does not always correspond to the astronomical full moon, and the 19-year cycle of Metonic cycle.

The computus is based on a combination of astronomical observations and ecclesiastical rules. The vernal equinox date is determined astronomically, while the full moon date is determined ecclesiastically.

Christians celebrate Easter Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The Church uses the ecclesiastical full moon rather than the astronomical one because a fixed set of religious rules determines the former. In contrast, the latter can vary slightly from year to year.

The computus was developed over several centuries and has undergone numerous revisions, but its basic principles have remained essentially unchanged since the Middle Ages.

It is used by Western Christian churches, including the Roman Catholic, Protestant, and Anglican churches, to determine the date of Easter each year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng