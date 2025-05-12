Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Monday, May 12, gave an insight into a parley he had with the suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has given insight into a recent meeting with Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state.

Speaking during a media chat on Monday, May 12, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike confirmed that his estranged mentee secretly visited him in April alongside two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike explained that the visit was in response to President Bola Tinubu’s repeated calls for peace in Rivers state.

Wike while withholding full details noted that he bluntly told the suspended governor that he lacked the capacity to make peace.

His words:

“I told him, ‘Look, I don’t think you have the capacity to really make this peace.’ That’s why when I read what I read yesterday, I felt so bad. Why? If you are making peace, your people are demonstrating every day; if you are making peace, your people are busy on television insulting people. How do you feel in that case?”

“You must take steps. Have you met the assembly people? There are leaders you should meet. It is not to say, ‘I want peace.’ You must show it by conduct and action."

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara visited Wike at his Abuja residence to beg for reconciliation.

The visit came a few days after Fubara held a meeting in London with President Tinubu over his (Fubara) political feud with Wike, which led to Tinubu declaring an emergency rule in the oil-rich Rivers and suspending Fubara and other elected officials for an initial six months.

Furthermore, it was gathered that Fubara was led to Wike’s residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the southwest state.

Fubara reportedly prostrated for Wike while holding his legs and calling him, ‘My Oga’.

Fubara was told to assemble his supporters in Rivers, especially the elders, and tell them the “truth” about his feud with Wike.

Fubara speaks on possible return as Rivers gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara said he is not desperate to return to office.

Fubara made this known at the service of songs organised by the Rivers Elders Forum in honour of the late elder statesman Edwin Clark in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The embattled governor responded to several speakers at the event who referred to him as “Governor” and strongly criticised his suspension, calling for immediate reversal.

