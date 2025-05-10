A mild drama occurred recently as hundreds of loyalists of Senator Kawu Sumaila rejected his defection to APC and reaffirmed their support for NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement

The group, led by Muntari Ibrahim Faruruwa, visited Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s residence to declare their loyalty and asked for reintegration

The returnees emphasized that their political allegiance is based on ideology and principles, not loyalty to individuals

A crack has emerged in the ranks of Senator Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila’s supporters, representing Kano South Senatorial District, as hundreds of his loyalists have resolved to remain in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), stating that they did not defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a dramatic twist of events, the group stormed Miller Road, the residence of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to declare their loyalty, emphasizing that their decision to remain in the NNPP was based on principle.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, they insisted that Senator Sumaila acted alone when he dumped the party for the APC.

Numbering about 200, the group was led by Muntari Ibrahim Faruruwa and others. The returnees came from Takai and parts of Sumaila Local Government Areas, pledging their unwavering loyalty to the party and its leadership.

Kawu supporters rejoin kwankwasiyya movement

They reaffirmed their allegiance to the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya movement, stating:

“We are not ‘Yes sir’ boys.”

Faruruwa said:

“We are here to inform you that we have refused to join the APC alongside the Senator representing our zone. Instead, we prefer to come back home. So, we are back.”

Legit.ng reported that Senator Kawu Samaila officially defected from the NNPP to the APC.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Kawu's defection letter on the Senate floor.

Reacting to Kawu's move to the APC, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso labelled defections after electoral victory as the "greatest political sin" and betrayal of public trust.

He reaffirmed the resilience of the Kwankwasiyya movement despite past efforts to destabilize it, particularly in 2015.

The former governor of Kano state urged politicians to respect the people’s mandate and warned against underestimating the power of grassroots movements ahead of the 2027.

