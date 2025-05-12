Confusion in Fubara’s Camp Over Comments On Returning as Rivers Governor

There is serious confusion in the camp of suspended Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara over his recent comment

Fubara's comment that he was not keen on resuming as Rivers governor following the state of emergency declaration has sparked confusion in his camp

The convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Dr. Joseph Ambakederimo, said Fubara has succeeded in throwing his teeming supporters under the bus

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent comment about his reluctance to return as governor of Rivers state has sparked confusion within his political camp.

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara distanced himself from supporters' fiery remarks calling for his reinstatement.

Mixed reactions have followed Fubara’s comments from political figures across the Niger Delta region.

As reported by Vanguard, Fubara’s remarks have left many questioning the future of his leadership in the oil-rich state.

The convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Dr. Joseph Ambakederimo, described Fubara’s statement as “highly regrettable.”

Ambakederimo asked if Fubara had no desire to return as Rivers governor while travel to London for a peace meeting with President Bola AhmedTinubu, and later meeting with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

“The governor is playing to the gallery. He has succeeded in throwing his teeming supporters under the bus. If he does not want to return as governor, why did he go to London? Why did he visit Wike in Abuja?”

A prominent member of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, said Fubara’s comment is not reflective of the views of the Rivers people.

Sara-Igbe, who described Fubara’s comment as personal, expressed hope that the state of emergency would not last the full six-month duration

“Rivers people have taken a stand. They want the governor to be reinstated. We are satisfied with his governance. That is why everybody wants him back on the seat. When he is eventually reinstated, let him come and tell us that he will not return,”

The president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Dr. Alaye Theophilus, said the fight for peace is about ending the political oppression in Rivers state.

Theophilus ruled out Fubara as an individual from the fight for peace in Rivers state.

“Even if it was another person that was the governor of the state, it is the spirit that we would have deployed. It is not about Sim Fubara. It is about enduring peace and progress of the state. So, whether the governor wants to return or not is not an issue. We want an end to the emergency rule in Rivers.”

Wike shares what he told Fubara during meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike on Monday, May 12, gave an insight into a parley he had with the suspended governor Fubara.

For the first time, Wike openly said that the sanctioned governor had come to visit him, accompanied by two governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike stated that he pointedly told the suspended governor that he has no capacity to make peace amid the Rivers' emergency rule.

