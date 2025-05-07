The House of Representatives speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has announced the plan to set up a reconciliation committee over the unending Rivers crisis

Abbas announced the development during the plenary on Tuesday, May 6, adding that it would be done in conjunction with the Senate

The speaker said that the move was a response to the growing political rift between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather

FCT, Abuja - Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has disclosed that the National Assembly would soon create a high-level reconciliation committee to address the unending political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The crisis is said to be between the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the estranged immediate past governor of the state, now minister of the Federal Capital, Nyesom Wike. The rift between the two political gladiators has escalated, leading to attacks on oil installations and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

Rivers: Why Tinubu declared a state of emergency

President Tinubu, after declaring the state of emergency, announced the suspension of the governor and the state house of assembly loyal to the former governor. But Abbas, at the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, May 7, disclosed the plan of the national assembly to set up a reconciliation committee.

According to Abbas, the decision was taken in collaboration with the Senate, and the committee would consist of national figures who would promote peace, facilitate dialogue and support the bringing back of democratic order in the state and other conflict-ridden states.

This development came weeks after the National Assembly endorsed President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. The House had constituted a 21-member ad hoc committee to provide an oversight function for the sole administrator appointed by the president in the state.

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee was chaired by House Leader Prof Julius Ihonvbere, who had already commenced engagement with the key stakeholders in the state.

Speaker Abbas expressed commitment to peace

Abbas maintained that the House was committed to its constitutional responsibilities and ensuring national stability. He added that the initiative was a reaction to the complex challenges facing leadership in the state.

Consequently, the Senate on the same day constituted its committee to oversee the activities of the Rivers administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd). Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the development during the plenary.

According to Akpabio, the development was to ensure transparency and promote accountability in the governors of Rivers during the interim time. He added that the committee's constitution could be reviewed after further consultations have been made.

Amaechi speaks on Fubara, Wike's rift

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and an ex-Rivers governor, has said that the political crisis rocking Rivers was about the sharing of money.

Amaechi alleged that President Bola Tinubu has a hand in the political crisis rocking Rivers state, adding that there are rumours that any governor who would not support the president in 2027 would be removed.

The former governor also challenged suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to tell Nigerians the cause of their fight if it was not about sharing money and 2027 politics.

