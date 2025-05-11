Former minister of education Oby Ezekwesili has called on the incumbent Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ensure that the investigation into sexual harassment allegations levelled against him is conducted openly and transparently

Ezekwesili urged Akpabio to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions

In March, Nigerian lawmakers suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after she submitted a petition alleging the senate president had sexually harassed her

FCT, Abuja - Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, has again reacted to the ongoing allegations of sexual advances leveled against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement shared on her verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, May 10, Ezekwesili called for an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to determine the veracity of the allegations raised by the suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Ezekwesili dares Akpabio amid Senate President's rift with Natasha Akpoti. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Legit.ng reports that Ezekwesili has been outspoken in the demand for an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio.

The former minister's fresh call for Akpabio's probe comes after the senate president’s legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, urged a federal high court in Abuja to order Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete a satirical apology post from all her social media platforms. They also asked the court to mandate her to publish a written apology in at least two national newspapers and file an affidavit confirming compliance.

In a counter-affidavit, the Kogi lawmaker argued that her post did not violate the court’s gag order.

'Submit yourself for open investigation,' Ezekwesili tells Akpabio

Wading into the matter once again, Ezekwesili tweeted:

"To: @NGRSenate President Senator @Senator_Akpabio

"Do you know what is so much easier to do on the sexual harassment allegations of the Distinguished Senator @NatashaAkpoti against you?

"Submit yourself to a transparent process of Independent Investigation and Fair Hearing as demanded by your accuser.

"Stop all these incompetent shenanigans and surreptitious tactics to divert public attention on the matter.

"All your actions and words since Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan accused you, have been terribly contemptible and demeaning of our Public Institution- The Nigerian Senate. STOP!"

Legit.ng recalls that in an interview with Arise Television in February, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on December 8, 2023.

She claimed that the senate president took her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her in the presence of her husband.

On a separate occasion, she further alleged that Akpabio had insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the senate floor. However, the accused had absolved himself of the allegations.

Natasha Akpoti denies viral video with ‘Omo Ologo’ song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan disowned a viral TikTok video that shows her in a playful clip with a background song associated with President Bola Tinubu.

In a public disclaimer on her verified X account, the Kogi lawmaker said she does not own a TikTok account.

