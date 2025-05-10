Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has made a video of herself using a song praising President Bola Tinubu

Hausa singer, Rarara, sang the song "Omo Ologo" for Tinubu during the president's state visit to Katsina state earlier in the week

But in a TikTok post on Saturday, May 10, Senator Natasha said she was using the song just for the fun of it amid her rift with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a staunch loyalist of Tinubu

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, has posted a stunt on social media. She made a video of herself using the recent political song "Omo Ologo," sung by Hausa Singer Rarara, to praise President Bola Tinubu.

In a TikTok video on Saturday, May 10, suspended Senator Natasha made a video of herself dancing to the song. She attached her video with the quote, "Just for fun, song choked." Rarara recently sang the song for President Tinubu during his state visit to Katsina state.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan makes a video with Bola Tinubu's praise song amid rift with Godswill Akpabio Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @officialABAT, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Is Natasha a member of PDP or APC?

It is important to note that Natasha is a senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while President Tinubu is a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). She made the video at a time when many PDP leaders are dumping the party for the APC.

See Natasha's video here:

Natasha, who was recently suspended by the Senate over the violation of the Senate rules, has been having a media and legal battle with Godswill Akpabio, a strong loyalist of President Tinubu and APC leader, the Senate president, with a series of allegations and counter-allegations.

The rift between Natasha and Akpabio subtly started at the national assembly over sitting arrangement, and the Kogi Senator subsequently alleged that the Senate president had systematically silenced her voice since her first encounter with Akpabio.

How Natasha accused Akpabio of sexual harassment

Senator Natasha subsequently accused Akpabio of sexual harassment. In a media interview, the Kogi senator explained that his dilemma in the national assembly since she started rejecting sexual advances from the Senate president.

While the Senator and the Senate president have continued to make headlines since the argument, there has been a move by some constituent members of Natasha to recall her as the Senator representing Kogi Central.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan accuses Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Natasha accused Akpabio of assassination plot

Amid the recall, the PDP senator accused Akpabio of colliding with the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, in a bid to assassinate her.

The embattled senator made the allegation during a homecoming rally in her hometown in Ihime, Kogi Central. She alleged that the Senate president had earlier contacted Governor Ahmed Ododo to start the recall process, but noted that the governor declined to do that on the grounds that the masses are behind her.

According to Natasha, Akpabio was not satisfied with Governor Ododo's response and then reached out to his predecessor, Bello.

Natasha calls out Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha called out Akpabio over an alleged report that her rally in Kogi could be hijacked by hoodlums.

Natasha, in a statement on Tuesday, April 1, also called out Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, making the same allegation against them as that of Akpabio.

The senator's allegations against the trio came hours after the police urged her to suspend her homecoming rally, citing a security report of a possible hijacking of the event by hoodlums.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng