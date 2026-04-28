Petrol prices in Nigeria reached record highs in March 2026, with some states paying far more per litre than others

Fresh data from Statisense shows Anambra topping the list, followed closely by Sokoto and Borno

The figures reveal sharp regional differences, underlining the growing challenge motorists face across the country

According to Statisense, several states in Nigeria recorded the highest average petrol prices per litre in March 2026.

The figures highlight the regions where motorists faced the steepest costs. Anambra State recorded the highest average petrol price at ₦1,441.22 per litre. This makes it the most expensive state for petrol in March 2026.

Petrol prices surge globally as the Iran war disrupts oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo credit: Temiloluwa Johnson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sokoto and Borno follow closely

Sokoto State came second with an average of ₦1,377.55 per litre, while Borno State was third at ₦1,375.16 per litre. These northern states show a significant rise in fuel costs compared to other regions.

Other states with high petrol prices

Cross River — ₦1,365.02

Yobe — ₦1,362.05

Katsina — ₦1,356.41

Adamawa — ₦1,350.73

Kebbi — ₦1,337.26

Gombe — ₦1,334.83

Niger — ₦1,328.42

Edo — ₦1,315.08

Enugu — ₦1,308.22

See the X post from Statisense below:

Regional trends

The data shows that both northern and southern states are represented among the highest petrol prices. Anambra in the south-east leads, while Sokoto and Borno in the north-west and north-east follow closely.

Fuel prices remain a pressing issue across Nigeria, with Anambra, Sokoto, and Borno recording the highest averages in March 2026. These figures underline the ongoing challenges motorists face in managing rising costs of petrol.

During the Iran war in early 2026, petrol prices rose dramatically across the globe as oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted. Brent crude surged above $110 per barrel, sparking sharp increases in pump prices from Nigeria to Europe and North America.

Motorists faced steep costs, with Nigeria recording nearly a 49 percent rise, while countries such as the Philippines saw increases of more than 50 percent. Even after the ceasefire in April 2026, prices did not return to pre-war levels. Brent crude fell back to around $88 per barrel, but fuel costs remained significantly higher than before the conflict.

In Europe, petrol stayed about 12 percent above pre-war averages, while diesel rose by more than 30 percent in some regions. The war highlighted how vulnerable global energy markets are to geopolitical shocks, leaving households and businesses struggling with the lasting burden of elevated fuel costs.

Motorists struggle with rising petrol and diesel prices as geopolitical tensions impact global energy markets. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Petrol prices drop in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that motorists in Abuja are getting a measure of relief as several filling stations have reduced petrol prices in a fresh move to attract customers. Recent checks across the Federal Capital Territory show pump prices dropping to around N1,295 per litre, down from N1,330 just days earlier.

The N35 reduction, though modest, signals intensifying competition among fuel marketers and offers some respite for consumers grappling with high transportation and living costs.

The latest adjustments have been observed at stations operated by AA Rano, Ranoil, and Mobil in different parts of Abuja. Industry players say the reductions are largely driven by the need to remain competitive in a crowded downstream market.

Source: Legit.ng