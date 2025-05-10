Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan defends her satirical Facebook post against accusations from Akpabio’s legal team, rejecting claims it violated a court order on her sexual harassment case

Akpabio’s legal team filed a suit demanding the removal of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s post, arguing it prejudiced the ongoing legal proceedings, but she denies this

Akpoti-Uduaghan accuses Akpabio’s legal team of harassment and intimidation, claiming the legal action is aimed at undermining her constitutional rights to free expression

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has broken her silence regarding the ongoing legal battle with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, rejecting claims that her satirical Facebook apology violated a court order.

Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s post, in which she mockingly apologised to Akpabio, has led to a fresh suit, with Akpabio seeking legal action against her for what he described as a sarcastic and inappropriate apology.

On April 27, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan posted a video on her Facebook account, where she sarcastically apologised to Akpabio, stating that her only regret was not allowing him to have his way with her.

In the video, she claimed, “I am sorry for the crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect,” referring to her rejection of Akpabio’s alleged advances. The video caused an uproar and led to Akpabio’s legal team filing a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Akpabio seeks legal action for alleged violation of court order

In his fresh application, Akpabio, through his counsel Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s post violated the court’s previous directive, which had imposed a restraining order on her from discussing or sharing any content related to the sexual harassment allegations.

Ogunwumiju requested that the court order Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the video from her Facebook account, as well as any related posts across her social media platforms.

Akpabio’s legal team contended that the satirical nature of the apology was both inappropriate and harmful to the integrity of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan defends herself against accusations

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a counter-affidavit submitted on May 5, 2025, vehemently denied the allegations and defended her actions, asserting that the Facebook post did not breach the court’s gag order, Punch reported.

“I state that the allegations contained therein are misleading, inaccurate, and do not reflect the true state of affairs,” she argued.

She further clarified,

“My Facebook post of April 27, 2025, styled ‘Satirical Apology Letter,’ neither mentions this action nor references any matter sub judice; it is a political satire on patriarchal norms in the legislature and is protected speech under Section 39(1) of the Constitution.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that the post was meant to highlight issues within the political system, particularly the patriarchal culture prevalent in the legislature, and that it was an example of free expression.

“The post did not (and could not) prejudice these proceedings. No evidence of actual or likely prejudice has been supplied by the applicant,” she added.

Legal challenge described as harassment and intimidation

Akpoti-Uduaghan also accused Akpabio’s legal team of using the legal action to harass, intimidate, and scandalise her.

She pointed to a Facebook post made by Mr Monday Ubani, SAN, counsel to Akpabio, on May 4, 2025, which she claims vilified her, Vanguard reported.

“On May 4, 2025, Mr Monday Ubani, SAN, published a Facebook post commenting directly on these proceedings and vilifying me,” Akpoti-Uduaghan stated, accusing him of a clear attempt to malign her public image.

She went on to argue that the motion for the apology’s removal was motivated by malice and was intended to undermine her constitutionally protected right to free expression and a fair hearing.

“This motion is borne of malice and intended to harass, intimidate, and scandalise me for exercising my constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair hearing and to free expression,” she concluded.

