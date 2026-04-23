A Nigerian bride-to-be shared her frustration after being unable to find female friends for her asoebi team

In a heartbreaking chat, the bride-to-be said everyone she tried to invite ended up giving her flimsy excuses

She lamented bitterly to her sister, who seized the moment to point out the downside of not having friends

A Nigerian lady preparing for marriage expressed deep disappointment after struggling to gather a group of ladies to participate in her asoebi plans.

She had reached out to several acquaintances but they all gave 'clumsy excuses'.

Sister posts WhatsApp chat as sister laments over absence of asoebi girls. Photo credit: @melody/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride-to-be laments over lack of support

Her sister, identified by the TikTok handle @melody posted a screenshot of their private chat, revealing the bride-to-be’s predicament.

In the chat, the bride-to-be voiced exhaustion over the situation and noted that the asoebi fabric was not expensive.

She admitted that she lacked close female friends and felt discouraged about how her ceremony was unfolding.

She wondered aloud what kind of wedding it would be without the support it required.

"Omo I'm tired. Everyone is just giving clumsy excuses. Asoebi of just N10k. I don't even have female friends. I go just do am like that. I'm tired. Which kind wedding be this?" she said.

Reacting to her sister's pain, the young lady offered a blunt assessment of the situation.

She claimed that ladies could be unreliable and reminded the bride-to-be that her current situation was a consequence of not maintaining friendships.

Bride-to-be complains to sister about absence of asoebi girls. Photo credit: @melody/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She added that the situation confirmed why having friends was sometimes necessary, especially during important life events.

In her words:

"Girls are not goood people. You don't have friends na, what do you expect? You see why it's good to have friends sometimes."

Reactions trail bride-to-be's chat with sister

The post quickly drew attention on TikTok as many viewers reacted to the scenario and shared their opinions.

@TheBusyOptometrist said:

"This is me right now. I need asoebi girls for 11th April in imo state please, most of my friends are married, most have travelled out. Please i need asoebi girls."

@Deemma said:

"Mine are married sha, I had to use my sister's friend's. The cloth is free sef. 9th of may."

@Moradol commented:

"Me too, my wedding is next month and everyone is giving excuses. I didn't even sell asoebi so that it will be a relief and much easier."

@ucee added:

"One single friend I no get but if you see Aseobi on my wedding day omo my mother in-law asked me where I parked them from most of them came 3days before the marriage self I was not even expecting them to come much that was why I gave out too much clothes in case some will disappoint but to my greatest surprise all of them came I was so happy."

See the post below:

Bride laments over bridesmaids' absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her heartbreaking experience after her bridesmaids failed to show up at her wedding.

The bride also lamented that her makeup artist did a bad job on her face, and she had to leave it like that because she had no choice.

Source: Legit.ng