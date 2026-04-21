Timi Frank urges US sanctions against Femi Gbajabiamila for anti-democratic remarks at a birthday event

Gbajabiamila's comments are seen as a threat to Nigeria's democracy and judicial independence

Frank calls for Gbajabiamila's resignation, highlighting growing concerns over Nigeria's multiparty stability

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the United States government to sanction President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over alleged anti-democratic remarks.

Frank stated this while reacting to Gbajabiamila’s comment during Hon Leke Abejide’s wife’s 50th birthday.

Timi Frank calls for US sanctions on Gbajabiamila over anti-democratic remarks. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila/Timi Frank

Source: Facebook

Speaking during Abejide’s wife’s 50th birthday, Gbajabiamila said:

“Don’t come to APC. Stay in ADC and scatter them. We like what you’re doing… stay in ADC and win your election… bring Bala Gombe, and we’ll support him. Good luck in court.”

The political activist said Gbajabialamila’s actions are capable of undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The former APC chieftain described Gbajabiamila’s remarks as “reckless” and dangerous.

According to Frank, Tinubu’s chief of staff's comments point to a deliberate attempt to weaken opposition parties and erode democratic institutions.

“Your statement, as Chief of Staff, raises serious concerns about the determination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s regime to truncate democracy,” he said, adding that “inference can be made that there is an infringement on the independence of the judiciary.”

Frank argued that Gbajabiamila’s comments effectively confirm the Presidency’s involvement in crises rocking opposition parties in the country.

“When a Chief of Staff speaks, it reflects the body language of the President. This points to a deliberate attempt to weaken opposition and consolidate power.”

The ULMWP Ambassador (East Africa and Middle East) insisted that the resignation of Gbajabiamila was the only honourable option.

He said public office holders must uphold restraint, respect for the rule of law, and constitutional order.

He also urged U.S. authorities to probe Gbajabiamila’s activities and financial dealings.

“We call for your resignation with immediate effect. If such a statement were made in the United States, the official involved would have resigned forthwith.”

The Senior Advisor, Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, disclosed plans to petition the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria.

Frank’s call comes amid rising concerns over the stability of Nigeria’s multiparty system and allegations of increasing pressure on opposition parties.

Timi Frank warns APC, INEC over ADC derecognition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank warned that political interference could ignite a national crisis in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC's derecognition of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership threatens democratic foundations, according to Frank.

Concerns rise about authoritarian tendencies under President Tinubu's government, likened to Sani Abacha's regime.

Source: Legit.ng