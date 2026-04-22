Cross River authorities had identified and isolated 10 individuals who came into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient in the state

Health officials had expanded contact tracing efforts in Akamkpa Local Government Area to prevent further transmission of the virus

The government had reassured residents while urging continued adherence to preventive measures such as hygiene and mask use

Cross River State authorities have identified 10 additional individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 following contact with an infected foreign national.

The development comes days after the state confirmed a fresh case involving a Chinese worker.

Cross River State had confirmed a new COVID-19 case involving a foreign national. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Health officials said the individuals were traced through ongoing surveillance efforts in Akamkpa Local Government Area, where the index case is linked to a company facility. The affected persons have since been placed under isolation to limit further spread.

Contact tracing expands in affected areas

The state epidemiologist, Dr Inyang Ekpenyong, said the individuals were discovered during field investigations carried out at the patient’s workplace. She confirmed that their movement had been restricted as part of containment measures.

“We’ve restricted their movements to their homes, so that they do not spread the symptoms to other persons,” she said.

Ekpenyong also noted that the infected foreign national is receiving treatment at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and is responding well.

Authorities urge preventive health measures

She reminded residents that COVID-19 remains a public health concern despite the decline in reported cases in recent years. According to her, residents should continue to observe safety practices such as regular hand hygiene and the use of face masks where necessary.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, had earlier confirmed the reappearance of the virus in the state and assured that response mechanisms had been activated.

“COVID-19 is not peculiar to Nigeria. But we’re determined to contain it. There’s no cause for alarm,” he said.

Government steps up containment strategy

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored as efforts continue to prevent wider transmission. Surveillance teams remain active, and health authorities are maintaining strict observation of identified contacts.

The government also warned that increased global movement could contribute to the spread of infectious diseases, urging residents to remain cautious while public health teams manage the situation.

NCDC announces alarming rise in Lassa fever, meningitis

Previously, Legit.ng reported Nigeria has recorded 1,035 confirmed cases of Lassa fever out of 8,569 suspected cases, resulting in 174 deaths across 28 states and 129 local government areas as of October 13, 2024.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) also reported 380 confirmed cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) out of 4,915 suspected cases, with 361 deaths in 24 states across 174 local government areas during the 2023/2024 season.

Source: Legit.ng