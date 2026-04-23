Nigerian streamer Peller expressed utter shock after watching a viral video of media personality Roby Ekpo breaking down in tears on a podcast over his crashed marriage

The young TikToker noted that he would never shed tears over love or any woman again unless he were a foolish person, because of his own painful past relationship experiences

Angry social media users fired back at Peller as they reminded him of the time he almost harmed himself because of his young girlfriend and fellow streamer, Jarvis

Nigerian TikToker and streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, widely known as Peller, has openly mocked media personality Roby Ekpo for weeping publicly over the end of his 11-year marriage.

The reaction followed Roby Ekpo's deeply emotional appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he broke down in tears while revealing that his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe, had subjected him to infidelity, deception, and financial strain before secretly remarrying in the United States.

Nigerian TikToker Peller questions how a man over 40 can cry like a baby over a failed marriage as he slams Roby Ekpo's podcast interview. Photo: peller089/linda/robyekpo

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online where he repeatedly played the podcast clip, Peller expressed utter amazement that a man over 40 years of age could cry like a baby because of a crashed marriage, questioning why anyone would still be shedding tears over a woman in this current year.

"How can you be crying over a woman in 2026?"

The popular streamer went on to boast about his own emotional resilience, stating that if he were to narrate the bitter things he has personally experienced in his relationship, Roby Ekpo would actually end up shedding tears on his behalf.

Peller swore that God forbid he ever wept again, concluding that he would have to be completely foolish to shed tears over romance or any woman.

"I can never cry over love or any woman again unless I am a mumu or dodoyo."

Watch Peller's video below:

Netizens blast Peller's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Akinbee10 commented:

"Coming from person wey wan die cuz of woman" if you cry self e still make sense pass you wey wan die 😂😂😂💔💔"

@ChigozieMeltus said:

"Because you get luck say you still d alive mugu wey wan go kill yourself because of woman"

@_44Hann wrote:

"Shut up your mouth. You wey almost kill yourself because of that small pikin Jarvis wey never wash her Toto finish well. Stupid boy 😂"

@stylishnene reacted:

"This is what Nigerians allow. A child speaks about a 50 plus old in such a manner .. Why? He is rich. Mschewww"

@InnocentWonah2 added:

"In whatever you do in this life, no try lose guard because even who you better pass go dey advise yoy"

Peller declares he can never cry over any woman again unless he is foolish, as he reacts to Roby Ekpo's emotional breakdown on podcast. Photo: peller089/linda/robyekpo

Source: Instagram

Jarvis speaks on Peller's health

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that notable TikTok star and influencer, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis (or Jadrolita), opened up about a medical condition that is gradually becoming a concern for her boyfriend, Peller.

This declaration was made following their vacation in the Maldives, a luxury location in South Asia, where the duo spent days celebrating Peller's recently concluded tour.

According to Jarvis, in a streaming session, the skin condition, which is yet to be identified due to Peller's initial refusal to seek a medical opinion, is spreading across his body.

Source: Legit.ng