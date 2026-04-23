Canada has released a 2026 advisory guide outlining strict requirements for foreigners seeking to work legally

The guide warns that unauthorised work could lead to deportation, a five-year entry ban, and long-term immigration consequences

Authorities also advised students and workers to strictly follow permit conditions, extend documents before expiry

The government of Canada has issued a detailed 2026 guide outlining the legal requirements for foreign nationals, including Nigerians, who intend to work in the country.

The advisory warns that working without proper authorization carries serious immigration and legal consequences, including removal from Canada and future travel restrictions.

Canada is warning foreign nationals about strict rules on working without permits. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada issues strict foreign work rules

According to the guide, most foreign nationals must obtain a valid work permit before engaging in employment. Possessing a visitor visa or electronic travel authorization does not grant the right to work.

It further notes that visitors, in most cases, are not eligible to apply for a work permit while already inside Canada.

Applicants are encouraged to confirm eligibility through official assessment tools before making any arrangements to travel or seek employment.

Canada issues severe penalties for illegal employment

The Canadian authorities outlined strict consequences for unauthorized work. These include removal from the country, a permanent fraud record with immigration authorities, and a possible five-year ban from re-entry.

The guide also warns that illegal employment can affect future applications for permanent residency or other immigration programs.

Additional risks include exposure to unsafe working conditions, wage theft, and exploitation such as forced or unpaid labour.

Applicants are advised to remain alert to fraudulent job offers and immigration scams. Common red flags include promises of guaranteed jobs in exchange for payment, requests for sensitive documents via social media, and claims of extended stays beyond permit validity.

Workers are also urged to carefully review the conditions attached to their permits. These conditions determine where, how, and for whom an individual can work. Violating them can lead to inadmissibility and removal from Canada.

Foreign workers and students in Canada now face tighter immigration compliance rules. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada reiterates extension rules and compliance obligations

The guide also explains that work permits should be extended at least 30 days before expiry. Individuals who apply on time may remain in Canada legally while awaiting a decision, a status referred to as maintained status.

However, leaving Canada during this period can affect the ability to resume work until approval is granted. Those whose permits expire without renewal or who breach conditions must stop working immediately.

Rights and protections for foreign workers in Canada

Canadian labour laws provide protection for temporary foreign workers. Employers are required to pay wages, ensure safe working environments, and cannot confiscate passports or permits.

Workers are also allowed to contact provincial or territorial labour offices without employer approval. These agencies handle complaints related to wages, working hours, and workplace conditions.

International students were also included in the advisory. They may work on or off campus if permitted under their study permits but must respect strict hourly limits. Exceeding allowed hours can result in loss of student status and future immigration complications.

Graduates may qualify for post-graduation work permits, but must meet eligibility conditions before beginning full-time employment. Unauthorized work remains strictly prohibited across all categories.

Canada enacts stricter immigration, asylum rules affecting Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng