A Nigerian mother has turned to social media for answers after seeing her daughter's 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

Displaying her daughter's result online, the woman revealed that her child has been weeping ever since due to her performance in the JAMB exam

She asked netizens if her daughter can still study at the university with her present 2026 UTME score, triggering mixed reactions

Eze Angel, a Nigerian mum, has sought advice online as she expresses worry over her daughter, who wrote the 2026 UTME.

According to the woman, her daughter has been in tears ever since she saw her UTME result.

A Nigerian mum seeks help online after seeing her daughter's UTME result. Photo Credit: Eze Angel, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

JAMB result: Mum seeks advice regarding daughter

Sharing her daughter's UTME result in a Facebook JAMB updates group on April 21, Eze asked if she could still gain admission into the university with her score of 166.

"My daughter has been crying since.

"Pls can she enter school with dis score?" the woman wrote.

The woman hid her daughter's name, but from the screenshot she posted, her daughter scored 42 in English, 48 in government, 32 in literature and 44 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

In the comment section, Eze revealed that her daughter had picked Imo State University as her first choice.

A Nigerian mum has made public her daughter's UTME result. Photo Credit: Eze Angel, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

JAMB result: People offer woman advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

De Miraculous Boy said:

"It's very simple.

"Since it's IMSU, they do post utme and it can help to boost the score and give a higher chance of being admitted.

"Which course did she apply for and which one do she want to change to?

"I can guide her till she gets admitted, though.. I'm saying this because I'm in IMSU and I know how the system works.

"Let her not give up yet. There is hope for her."

Samuel Uche said:

"Ma I'm sorry but it's a 20% chance she should calm down and prepare again."

Timothy Adeleye said:

"She go see poly shar.

"The truth be told,no Federal uni or mostly state uni will give her admission with jamb score below 180,if only she wants to settle for poly."

Loveth Kenechukwu said:

"There are affordable private uni's she can check...... And jamb ain't the only process to enter school..... Explore alternatives."

Genevieve Martins said:

"Unless if is a private university then she will have more chance based on what she wants to study."

Gigiyu Tanko Dango said:

"Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, can admit her with that score though depending on the course she applied."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum had reacted after her daughter scored below 150 in the UTME.

Mum flaunts son's UTME result online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum had posted her son's UTME and WAEC results on social media.

In a now-viral tweet on April 21, the proud mum appreciated God for her son's results in both examinations. While people celebrated her son's UTME and WAEC results, some other netizens were drawn to the contrast between his chemistry score and his overall UTME score.

While Muhammad Abubakar Aliyu scored a distinction (grade A1) in chemistry in his WAEC exam, he managed a 49 in the same subject in his UTME. This prompted some netizens to question how he scored a distinction in one exam and fell short in the other.

Source: Legit.ng