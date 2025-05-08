President Bola Tinubu has taken a new dimension in tackling the plot by the opposition to stop his re-election bid in the 2027 poll

Tinubu's action came amid calls by Atiku Abubakar for opposition leaders to come together and unseat the APC in the 2027 election

In May, President Tinubu visited two states and was scheduled to visit another, a strategic development ahead of the 2027 election

President Bola Tinubu had changed dimensions in his bid to secure his re-election in the next general election. This is as the opposition, led by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, are calling for a coalition to impeach him.

Atiku, a presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, had insisted that the only way to sack Tinubu in 2027 was for the opposition to come together.

He had been able to secure the support of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, who recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Amid the permutations and intrigues, the president commenced the strategy of visiting states and commissioning projects. His state visitation goes beyond party lines as he was scheduled to visit one APC and two opposition parties' states in the month of May.

Below are three major states

Tinubu visited Katsina

President Tinubu visited Katsina state, the home state of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, on a two-day official visit on Friday, May 2.

The president's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, earlier said that Tinubu would meet key stakeholders and assess security details during his visit to the northwest state.

He is further scheduled to commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanisation Centre and a newly completed 24-kilometre dual carriageway constructed by the state government.

Tinubu visited Anambra

President Tinubu, on Thursday, May 8, arrived at the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri, Anambra state, for an official visit aimed at commissioning key projects in the state.

His arrival, aboard a Nigerian Air Force Airbus at 12:17 pm, marked the beginning of his tour, where he was warmly welcomed by several dignitaries, including Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and his deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

Tinubu's visit to Anambra state was strategic as the southeast state is under the control of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), a major opposition party with strong influence in the Southeast.

Tinubu to visit Abia

President Tinubu has also been reported to be visiting Abia state this month to flag off the construction of the Abia Medical City, which costs $1.3 billion.

During the visit, the president is also scheduled to commission the popular Port Harcourt Road, which serves as the entry point into the commercial city of Abia. The Sun reported that the road has been nearly used for about 20 years now.

