A group has urged the DSS and the police to investigate the audio, video, and WhatsApp messages presented by Dr. Sandra Duru, allegedly exposing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha earlier dismissed the claims, stating that they were fabricated to discredit her and protect Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she had accused of sexual harassment

The Nigeria Centre for Public Integrity (NCPI) has insisted that both Natasha and the US-based activist Dr. Duru must be questioned

The Nigeria Centre for Public Integrity (NCPI) has issued a compelling appeal to Nigeria's security agencies, demanding a comprehensive investigation into a series of audio and video clips, as well as WhatsApp messages, purportedly revealing damaging evidence against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The evidence, presented by United States-based activist Sandra Duru, also known as Prof. Mbeke, a former close associate of the senator, has ignited a public controversy and raised serious questions about Akpoti's conduct.

Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to Professor Mgbeke's allegations against her.

The suspended federal lawmaker said the claim that she lied against the Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, about the sexual harassment was false.

The Kogi Central senator said the allegations were manipulated to serve Mgbeke’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Akpabio.

However, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 6, signed by Joshua Chinedu, the NCPI underscored the gravity of the situation.

The group noted that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's initial allegations against a high-ranking official, the third-highest in the country, cannot be dismissed.

They argued that the subsequent counter-allegations, supported by what appears to be substantial evidence from a former confidante, necessitate a thorough and impartial inquiry.

"The integrity of our nation is at stake," stated Chinedu.

"If these allegations are not meticulously handled and addressed, Nigeria risks international ridicule, particularly from the same international community to which Senator Akpoti previously appealed for intervention."

Why police should invite Akpoti-Uduaghan and Sandra Duru

Speaking further, the NCPI highlighted the ongoing sexual harassment case involving Akpoti, where she has yet to provide concrete evidence to substantiate her claims.

This lack of substantiation, they argue, amplifies the urgency of investigating Duru's counter-allegations.

The group specifically called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to initiate a joint investigation, potentially involving Interpol, to ensure a transparent and unbiased process.

They emphasised the need to invite both Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Dr. Sandra Duru for questioning, aiming to uncover the truth and provide clarity to the Nigerian public.

"It is imperative that Nigerians are given a clear and unequivocal account of these events," Chinedu added.

"The credibility of our public institutions and the rule of law depend on our ability to conduct thorough and unbiased investigations, regardless of the individuals involved."

Additionally, the NCPI's statement reflected the growing public concern over the conflicting narratives and the potential implications for Nigeria's political landscape.

"The call for a robust investigation underscores the importance of upholding transparency and accountability in public office, ensuring that justice is served and public trust is maintained. The security agencies are now faced with the challenge of navigating a complex and highly sensitive case, with the nation watching closely.

"None of the above person involved is above law or have immunity that can’t be arrested and prosecuted," Chinedu asserted.

Natasha: Akpabio speaks on organ harvesting allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president of the Senate denied contacting US-based Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Prof Mgbeke.

Akpabio denied any involvement in the allegations linking him to an organ harvesting scandal.

Akpabio's aide, Kenny Okolugbo, gave the clarification in a video release online on Saturday, May 3, accompanied by a terse statement.

