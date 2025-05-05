The national assembly asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a legal challenge filed by 11 PDP governors

The lawsuit was centered on the controversial declaration of a state of emergency in oil-rich Rivers state

The emergency declaration by President Bola Tinubu had resulted in the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the state house of assembly, with Ibokette Ibas appointed as sole administrator

FCT, Abuja - The national assembly has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit filed by 11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in crisis-hit Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, May 5, the national assembly (NASS), in its response, contended that the plaintiffs’ suit was procedurally flawed and lacked merit.

The national assembly stated this in a preliminary objection dated April 22, 2025.

It argued that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the suit and should award N1bn in costs against the plaintiffs for filing what it termed a “frivolous and speculative suit".

Recall that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers state house of assembly for six months. Consequently, the Nigerian leader announced the appointment of Retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

The emergency rule was declared following the face-off between Fubara and the state assembly, resulting in threats of violence and protest by some stakeholders in the state.

The national assembly ratified the president’s declaration through a voice vote.

The PDP governors, in suit number SC/CV/329/2025, approached the Supreme Court to challenge the President’s powers to suspend a democratically elected state institution and replace it with an unelected one.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the governors of Adamawa, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Oyo, Bauchi, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Zamfara, and Bayelsa States.

However, the national assembly, in its preliminary objection, faulted the plaintiffs’ suit and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss it, arguing that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the case, particularly against the second defendant, (NASS).

Declaring that it holds a memorandum of conditional appearance, the National Assembly argued that due process was not followed in instituting the suit.

In addition to requesting the dismissal of the suit, Godswill Onyegbu, a legal officer in the directorate of legal services, national assembly, called for a cost of N1 billion to be awarded jointly and severally against the plaintiffs in the interest of justice.

Rivers' emergency rule: Tinubu under pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there are speculations that President Tinubu is under intense pressure from prominent Nigerians over the current emergency rule in Rivers state.

President Tinubu may reinstate the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, by May 29.

Prince Ogbonna Nwuke, a former member of the house of representatives, advised Tinubu to convince the whole world that he is indeed a true democrat by reinstating Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the house of assembly.

