The founder of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has issued a strong warning to Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, urging him to desist from making negative prophecies regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigeria’s future.

Satguru Maharaj Ji argued that Ayodele’s predictions of turmoil are not only unpatriotic but are also unfounded.

“The constant prophesying of doom and disaster by Primate Ayodele won’t materialise,” Maharaj Ji stated.

He criticized the cleric’s focus on negative outcomes and warned that Ayodele could face consequences similar to other religious figures, like Primate Olabayo and TB Joshua, whose predictions were said to have “caught up with them.”

Calls for unity over division

Addressing Ayodele’s statements regarding Nigeria's economic challenges, Maharaj Ji emphasized the need for spiritual leaders to promote unity and hope instead of creating fear, The Nation reported.

He argued that religious leaders should be peacemakers rather than fearmongers, regardless of what they might foresee.

“Men of God in the Bible and the Koran are known to follow the God of peace, unity, love, and happiness,” said Maharaj Ji.

He questioned the cleric’s predictions, labelling them as “politically motivated” and “a neo-colonialist ploy to incite the people to war.”

Calls for prayers, not public prophecies

Maharaj Ji also pointed out that if a religious leader sees a potentially negative event, the appropriate response should be prayer rather than public declaration, Vanguard reported.

“If God had shown any man of God a negative thing that would occur, the Almighty wanted them to pray to avert the calamity,” he said.

Maharaj Ji further warned that such prophecies could create widespread anxiety and even lead to adverse effects on people’s lives.

“If such negative prophecies lead to the collapse of the country, even the prophet of doom will be affected in one way or the other,” he asserted.

