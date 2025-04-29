Comedian Mr Jollof has shared a video announcing his defection from the PDP to the ruling party, APC

Mr Jollof shared a video of himself in stylish attire with a cap showing President Bola Tinubu's popular logo on his head

Mr Jollof's defection has stirred reactions from many, including Davido, as it comes days after the Delta state governor defected from the PDP to the APC

It seems to be a season of defection among Nigerian politicians as comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Jollof, who is the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, announced his defection in style with a video of him rocking a cap with President Bola Tinubu's logo and a shirt with the emblem of the APC.

The comedian also included the intro of Naira Marley's song 'I Am Back' to signify his return to the ruling party.

Sharing the video of his defection from the PDP to the APC on his Instagram page, MC Jollof wrote,

"Here We Go @officialapcng."

Mr Jollof's latest announcement comes a few days after the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and all members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State defected to the APC.

The video Mr Jollof shared as he announced his defection from the PDP to the APC below:

Davido, others react to Mr Jollof's defection

Music star Davido reacted to Mr Jollof's defection to the APC with laughing emojis, while others shared their opinions about the comedian's action.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

seaking303 said:

"Cancerrrrr people just dae increase."

goma__e said:

"He play the two roll at the beginning just dey he change his mind set if he believe he mind all those he sure 2 odd for dey enter."

durusiam said:

"Anywhere belle Face nah Goal."

alibabaofcyprus1 commented:

"No integrity, no shame, anywhere belle face."

djbobbyzee01 wrote:

"Normally JOLLOF (Jollof rice) dey dey for every parties."

isaacfayoseoriginal_ said:

"Politics of I must chop You can’t blame the guy how do you expect him to feed his family in this hard time. He is only a content creator without any electoral value … Delta state is fully obidient come 🌧️ come ."

ebutecastle said:

"Oya start dragging your youth leader…. APC is doing what political parties should be doing, dominating."

sir_ani_ commented:

"E get some kind things way shame no fit let me do for this life, I day envy shameless people e get y."

VDM calls out Mr Jollof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VDM called out Mr Jollof.

VDM posted a screenshot of Jollof's tweet bragging to a follower about how VDM apologised to his wife.

Debunking Jollof's claim, the critic stated that he would never beg the comedian's wife, as he asked him to provide his evidence to back his allegation.

