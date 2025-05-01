Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former special adviser to President Tinubu on political matters, has ruled out any return to the current administration

Baba-Ahmed, in a trending interview on Thursday, cited a lack of drive and commitment from the Tinubu-led government as the reason for his resignation

He also criticised the administration over the current economic hardship and rising insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Thursday, May 1, said he does not regret serving in the administration but would reject any opportunity to return.

“I’ve done my bit,” Baba-Ahmed bows out of Tinubu's FG

He said this during a live broadcast on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu appointed Baba-Ahmed as a special adviser on political matters to the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima in September 2023.

In a significant twist of events, Baba-Ahmed, who served under Vice President Kashim Shettima, resigned from his position in April 2025.

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed stated that the Tinubu administration lacked the drive and commitment to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

He said:

“The way the Tinubu government is going, no, I won’t go back. I’ve done my bit.”

“I got out because I didn't see that fire, that commitment, that zeal to fix the country...instead, the country is just getting worse.”

He added that he would be no better than politicians who jump from one party to another.

Baba-Ahmed speaks on rift in presidency

As reported by The Punch, Baba-Ahmed emphasised that while he harboured no regrets about his time in office, he could not continue to work with a government that, in his opinion, no longer holds the mandate of the people to bring about meaningful change.

He specifically pointed to worsening poverty and insecurity in northern Nigeria as key failures of the administration, arguing that these issues have deepened under President Tinubu’s leadership.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has clarified the alleged rift between the presidency.

Baba-Ahmed, who recently resigned as the presidential aide, responded to the question on the claim that Vice President Kashim Shettima was being systematically sidelined in the presidency.

Reacting to the claim, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, dismissed the claim, saying that the two politicians are mature.

2027 election: Baba-Ahmed sends message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Baba-Ahmed urged President Tinubu to step aside in the 2027 election, calling for new leadership with fresh ideas to address Nigeria's challenges.

The former adviser criticises Tinubu’s governance, citing ineffective leadership, a lack of progress, and discontent across Nigeria's regions.

Baba-Ahmed warns that focusing on re-election could harm Tinubu’s legacy, and calls for more attention to national issues instead of electoral ambitions.

