Femi Falana, SAN, has demanded the immediate sack of Rivers state sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, citing constitutional breach and disregard for presidential directives

Falana referred to an official Federal Government Gazette that states the administrator's actions must be guided by regulations issued by President Tinubu, and none have been issued

This came days after the sole administrator allegedly made new appointments and sacked officials appointed by suspended Governor Fubara

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately remove the Rivers state sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Falana cited a breach of constitutional procedure and defiance of Tinubu’s directives.

In a statement on Thursday, April 17, Falana referenced the official Federal Government Gazette, which outlined the terms governing the Sole Administrator’s operations.

According to the document made available to Vanguard newspaper, “the Sole Administrator shall operate on the basis of such Regulations that may, from time to time, be issued by me,” President Bola Tinubu stated.

However, Falana noted that “it is common knowledge that President Bola Tinubu has not issued any Regulation for the operation of the Sole Administrator.”

Tinubu told to remove Ibas without further delay

Despite this, the appointed Sole Administrator has proceeded to make appointments and remove officials who were earlier appointed by Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Describing the development as unlawful, Falana said:

“By treating the orders of President Bola Tinubu with contempt, the Sole Administrator has compounded the illegality of his appointment.

The Sole Administrator ought to be removed without any further delay.”

The legal luminary’s position comes amid a broader political crisis in Rivers state, where the legitimacy of key appointments and the balance of powers between the state and federal government continue to generate intense debate.

Meanwhile, the Rivers' sole administrator has said reports of alleged summons issued to Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, are false.

The purported 'Special Announcement', said to have been signed by Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, the new secretary to the state government (SSG), reportedly directed Fubara to present all relevant documents and records about appointments, including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure in the oil-rich south-south state.

Rivers crisis: Coalition accuse Ibas of misusing N100bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of 17 civil society organisations in Rivers state has petitioned the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee.

The coalition accused Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.) of financial misconduct and taking orders from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The petition alleged the misuse of over N100 billion in state funds, undemocratic governance, and biased appointments.

