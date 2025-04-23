Another senator from the Labour Party (LP) is reportedly set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Senator representing Edo South senatorial district, Neda Imasuen, is reportedly said to be preparing to defect to the APC

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Political Mobilisation and Engagement, Eugene Utubor, explained the reason for Imasuen's decision to dump LP for APC

Benin City, Edo state - Labour Party Senator, representing Edo South senatorial district, Neda Imasuen, is expected to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Political Mobilisation and Engagement, Eugene Utubor, said Imasuen defection to the APC is imminent.

According to The Punch, Utubor said Senator Imasuen is inclined to join the APC.

He disclosed that efforts are underway to ensure Imasuen strengthens the party’s ranks both at the national and state levels.

Utubor met with Senator Imasuen on Tuesday night, April 22, 2025, in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Imasuen is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges in the 10th assembly.

The senator has on several occasions, avoided questions regarding his continued membership of the Labour Party due to the ongoing turmoil within the party.

Utubor said:

“I can tell you that Senator Neda Imasuen will join the All Progressives Congress in the coming days. I was with him on Tuesday, and his body language speaks volumes.

“Imasuen believes that the governor has performed remarkably well in such a short time, and it is crucial that we unite to support the governor’s vision for our people.

“He has encouraged every well-meaning Edo citizen to rally behind the governor as he works diligently for our collective progress.”

Imasuen has been frequently seen at public functions alongside notable APC leaders in Edo State.

He is said to maintain a cordial relationship with members of the ruling party in the state.

5 Labour Party lawmakers defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party condemned the defection of five lawmakers to the APC, calling it "irrational, untenable, and inconsistent"

The party highlighted that Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution restricts party changes without a party split or merger.

Labour Party announced plans to take legal action to reclaim the seats of the defectors and urged Nigerians to be wary of politicians switching parties.

Labour Party blows hot as Lawmakers defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) registered its displeasure over the defection of four of its members to the ruling APC.

Four Labour Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives dumped the party on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The LP’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, said the party will instruct its legal team to commence legal actions against the defectors.

