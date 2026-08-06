Atiku Abubakar warned that freezing Osun State's allocation account days before the governorship election poses a threat to democratic credibility

The ADC presidential candidate said the timing raises serious questions about whether federal institutions are acting independently of political interests

Atiku called on the EFCC to reverse the freeze and urged all election-related institutions to act with impartiality and respect for the Constitution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for freezing the Osun State Government's statutory allocation account in the days leading up to the state's governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that documents showed that the EFCC placed an Osun State Government account held at First Bank on 'Post No Debit' status.

Atiku calls for EFCC to reverse Osun account freeze. Photo credit:@atiku/@OfficialABAT/Ademola Adeleke

Source: UGC

The former Vice President described the move as a reckless assault on democracy and questioned the independence of the institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law.

Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on August 6, 2026.

Atiku questions timing of EFCC action

Atiku argued that the decision to freeze the state's main operational account at such a critical political moment could disrupt governance, delay salary payments and obstruct essential public services for residents of Osun State.

"It is impossible to ignore the implications of freezing a state's principal operational account on the eve of a governorship election. Such an action could disrupt governance, delay salary payments, impede essential public services and create an atmosphere of intimidation that has no place in a democratic society."

He added that where genuine concerns warranting investigation exist, due process remains the appropriate path.

"Anti-corruption agencies must not conduct themselves in a manner that creates the perception that they are being deployed to influence political outcomes or weaken elected governments at critical electoral moments."

Atiku accuses Tinubu of weaponising state institutions

Atiku went further to identify what he described as a troubling pattern under President Bola Tinubu's administration, where opposition-controlled states appear to face repeated coercive federal actions.

He pointed to the prolonged denial of Osun State's statutory local government allocations as a prior example,

Atiku said the latest development reinforces concerns that public institutions are being used to punish political opponents.

"The selective and politically convenient deployment of state institutions diminishes public trust and weakens the democratic order. Institutions established to enforce the law must never become instruments for creating fear or conferring political advantage."

He called directly on the EFCC to reverse its decision, describing the freeze not merely as an attack on the state government but as harm inflicted on ordinary residents who depend on functioning public services.

"President Tinubu is leaving no one in doubt that he is determined to win elections at all costs. Democracy cannot coexist with the systematic weaponisation of state institutions against political opponents. I therefore call on all opposition parties and every Nigerian committed to constitutional democracy to close ranks and resist this dangerous drift before it is too late."

Atiku warns that EFCC freezing Osun's funds raises doubts on election credibility. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Original

Accord speaks as EFCC freezes Osun account

Recall that Accord's national leadership condemned the EFCC for freezing Osun State Government accounts days before the August 15 governorship poll.

The party accused the anti-graft agency of acting without a court order and working alongside the police to favour the APC in Osun.

Accord demanded the release of its members detained in Abuja, Osun, and Nasarawa States and called on President Tinubu to ensure a free election.

EFCC explains why it froze Osun account

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the EFCC said it began investigating the Osun State government in March 2026 over alleged mishandling of Ecology Funds, Intervention Funds, and FAAC allocations worth N11 billion.

The commission said it noticed large transfers of public funds into suspicious corporate accounts beginning August 2, 2026, prompting it to place a Post No Debit order on the state's accounts.

The EFCC acknowledged the upcoming Osun governorship election but said it could not allow the poll to stop it from carrying out its legal duty to protect public funds.

Source: Legit.ng