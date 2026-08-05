Daniel Samuel founded DANRAPH Construction Limited after learning to fabricate aluminium windows and stainless-steel railings from age 14

Samuel has created over 150 augmented reality lenses on Snapchat, with one lens alone surpassing 1.5 billion views on the platform

The Nigerian entrepreneur said he plans to expand his construction firm and explore mixed reality and AI alongside his digital career

A Nigerian entrepreneur who started learning construction trades at the age of 14 has built a thriving construction company while carving out a global presence in augmented reality, proving that careers in skilled trades and digital technology can go hand in hand.

Daniel Samuel, founder and Chief Executive Officer of DANRAPH Construction Limited, in an interview with Legit.ng, said his journey began long before adulthood.

Daniel Samuel, founder and CEO of DANRAPH Construction Limited, poses during an interview about his entrepreneurial journey. Photo:DANRAPH

Source: Instagram

While completing his secondary school education and earning his West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2017, he was already acquiring practical skills in aluminium window fabrication and stainless steel railing production.

The entrepreneur has since expanded beyond construction into technology, where he designs augmented reality experiences as a Snapchat Lens Creator. His work has attracted billions of views and generated thousands of dollars in earnings, placing him among Nigerian creators making an impact on the global digital stage.

How did construction journey begin?

Samuel said his passion for construction developed through hands on learning under experienced craftsmen, where he gained technical skills and developed values that would later shape his business.

"My inspiration for establishing DANRAPH Construction Limited came from my early exposure to construction. At the age of 14, I began learning how to make aluminum windows and fabricate stainless steel railings. Working with experienced craftsmen taught me discipline, precision, and the importance of quality workmanship."

Samuel started learning aluminium window fabrication and stainless steel railing production at the age of 14. Photo Dangraph/IG

Source: Instagram

He said those early experiences inspired him to create a company recognised for professionalism and innovation rather than remain solely a tradesman.

"As I gained more experience, I realized I wanted to build something bigger than a trade. I wanted to create a company known for excellence, integrity, and innovation. That vision led to the establishment of DANRAPH Construction Limited. Since then, the business has continued to grow by delivering quality projects, earning clients’ trust, and embracing new ideas that keep us moving forward."

Alongside running the company, Samuel ventured into augmented reality after discovering Snapchat's Lens Studio. He said he taught himself the skills through continuous experimentation and practice.

He believes construction and augmented reality are more closely connected than many people assume because both require creativity, design thinking and problem solving.

What achievements has entrepreneur recorded?

Samuel said one of his biggest accomplishments has been successfully balancing both careers while producing measurable results.

According to him, he has created more than 150 augmented reality lenses on Snapchat. One of his creations, known as Gleam, has attracted more than 1.5 billion views, making it his most successful lens. He also disclosed that Snapchat's creator programme has paid him more than 7,000 US dollars.

Beyond digital innovation, he said his greatest achievement in construction has been building lasting relationships with clients through quality service and professional delivery.

Like many business owners, Samuel admitted that limited resources, competition and the challenge of building credibility tested his resolve during the early years.

He said persistence, continuous learning and improving his skills helped him overcome those obstacles. Running both a construction business and a technology career has also strengthened his leadership, project management and business development abilities.

Why does he want youths inspired?

Samuel believes his experience demonstrates that success is not restricted to conventional career paths. He said young Nigerians should remain open to combining technology, creativity and entrepreneurship if they want to create lasting value.

Looking ahead, he plans to expand DANRAPH Construction Limited into one of Nigeria's leading construction firms while exploring opportunities in mixed reality, artificial intelligence and other immersive technologies.

Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, he encouraged young people to stay curious, keep learning and remain disciplined, adding that consistent problem solving and quality service remain the foundation of long-term success.

First-class graduate shuns engineering, now sells Yoruba caps

In an earlier previous report, a first-class graduate of Mechanical Engineering took an unconventional path into entrepreneurship by launching a premium Yoruba cap brand with the aim of preserving indigenous culture while applying the precision and discipline he acquired in engineering.

Qoyyum Mayowa Oladokun, who hails from Okeho in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, said his decision to establish De Fila was driven by a desire to keep Yoruba cultural heritage alive rather than replace his engineering career.

Source: Legit.ng