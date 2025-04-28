Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has explained why he and his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the PDP for the APC

Okowa, who was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election under the PDP, made the clarification on Monday, April 28

The former governor's defection came at a time Atiku was leading a coalition call to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election

Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election, has explained his defection and that of his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ifeanyi commented while speaking at an event held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, the state capital, on Monday, April 28, where he and Oborevwori and their supporters formally defected to the APC. The former governor explained that the decision was made in the best interest of Delta State.

His statement reads in part:

“People wondered why, but one thing is very important: in the history of a people there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people, and whatever decision we took was based on that common good and the need to change our path in the best interest of our state.”

The former vice presidential candidate explained the move was necessary so that the oil-rich state could better align with the federal government and benefit from the resources and goodwill present in Abuja.

Why Okowa dumped PDP for APC

Okowa stressed that the defection was not all about him in person, nor was it about his successor, Governor Oborevwori, but about the fact that there is a need to connect the state with the federal.

He maintained that it was all about the goodwill and resources that are in Abuja, in which the state is a large contributor. There was a need to stay connected with it.

Recall that Okowa, Oborevwori and all the PDP members in Delta state dumped the leading opposition for the ruling APC. The development has generated widespread concerns and comments from political gladiators.

See the video of his comment here:

Analyst speaks on Okowa's defection

Describing the move of the Okowa and the PDP members in Delta, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the defectors only aligned with a party where their interests are, saying "Politics is a game of interest!"

The development happened at a time when Atiku and the former governor of Kaduna state are calling for a coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the next general election.

EFCC arrests Okowa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has arrested Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and Atiku Abubakar's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Monday, November 4, while revealing the allegations against him.

According to the EFCC, Okowa had honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency and was subsequently detained for the allegations.

