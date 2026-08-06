A Nigerian farmer offered a desperate man a monthly job that included feeding and accommodation after he begged her for employment

The man told her he lacked transport money to resume work, so she sent him some amount to cover his fare

After receiving the money, the man blocked her on all platforms and deleted the details he had sent her

Ogunwale Mary, a Nigerian farmer, has taken to Facebook to share how a jobless man who spent days begging her for a job repaid her generosity by blocking her the moment she sent him money.

In a post shared on 30 July 2026, Mary recounted how the man first reached out to her via chat, explaining that he was unemployed and struggling to provide for his wife and children.

A Nigerian farmer cries out after giving a jobless man N5,000 to start work. Photo credit: Ogunwale Mary/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Man blocks farmer after receiving help

The unemployed man was upfront about his limitations, telling her he could neither drive a car nor ride a bike, but pleaded for any opportunity she could offer.

After he had been in contact with her for several days, Mary decided to give him a chance. She offered him a position on N70,000 per month, with feeding and accommodation included.

The farmer then asked him to send his National Identification Number (NIN) and a résumé to formalise the process. He agreed, expressed deep gratitude, and was told to resume the following weekend.

As the start date approached, the man told Mary he was struggling to find transport money to get to her. Moved by his situation, she transferred N5,000 to him, also asking him to pick up a few items for her on his way over.

The moment the money landed in his account, he blocked her and deleted the NIN he had previously sent her.

Talking about the ordeal, she said:

"One stupid man chatted me last week begging me that he needed a job to take care of his children and wife. He said he doesn't know how to drive a car or a bike but he needed the job badly. After begging me for some days,i asked him to send his nin and resume on #70k monthly salary,feeding and accomodation will be included. He thanked me and said I'm God's sent to him. He was to resume on Saturday. he told me he was looking for transport money. I took pity on him and sent him #5k so that he can pick some items for me on his way to my place. The werey blocked me immediately he received money and deleted his nin not knowing that I have saved the NIN."

"I'm a farmer."

She also shared the contact details of the man:

"Olajide blessing Oladimeji 08102329363"

Reactions as farmer helps unemployed man

Legit.ng compiled reactions from people who saw her Facebook post. Some of the comments are below:

Wisdom James said:

"Ogunwale Mary my dear faithful Nigerian lady, may God Almighty bless you and your business, you have tried."

Chukwu Melfford Azegba said:

"Which means that the hardship he is facing is caused by him."

Brian Weymann said:

"Lol so funny ooo. That's why to help people now is scary. And him Don forget say u and him go still jam again."

See the Facebook post below:

University graduate laments joblessness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who graduated from the university over 8 years ago expressed sadness over his continuous lack of a stable job.

He stated that he completed his National Youth Service Corps program between 2019 and 2020 but remains unemployed.

Source: Legit.ng