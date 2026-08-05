A Nigerian woman from Ogun State opened up about the heartbreaking reason she relocated to the UK, which had nothing to do with money

She revealed she lost two children back to back within two years in Nigeria due to medical negligence

When offered escalating sums to return to Nigeria permanently, she flatly refused every offer to come back

A Nigerian woman from Ogun State has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the devastating reason she left Nigeria for the United Kingdom, revealing that poverty or the search for a better income had nothing to do with her decision.

Speaking during a street interview filmed on a pedestrian walkway in Lewisham, London, the woman told an interviewer that she lost two children in Nigeria due to medical negligence, with both deaths occurring within two years of each other.

Woman from Ogun State refuses to return to Nigeria after losing children to medical negligence. Photo credit: @Emma A Cosmos/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman Speaks About Her Relocation to UK

The conversation began as part of a vox-pop-style challenge in which the interviewer offered escalating sums of money in exchange for subjects agreeing to return to their home countries permanently.

When asked whether she would accept £200,000 (approximately ₦400 million) to go back to Nigeria and never return to the UK, the woman refused without hesitation.

The offer was raised to £300,000 (approximately ₦600 million), then £500,000 (approximately ₦1 billion), and eventually to £15 million (approximately ₦30 billion). She declined every figure.

"You can't even pay me enough to go back," she said.

The Loss That Changed Everything

When the interviewer pressed her to explain, the woman grew visibly emotional, pausing before speaking.

She said she preferred not to go into too much detail, fearing she would break down.

"I really don't want to say much on it because I'm just gonna break down," she said, before confirming that both children had died as a result of medical negligence.

She added that whenever she describes the circumstances of her children's deaths to doctors in the UK, their reaction is disbelief.

She was careful to acknowledge that medical negligence also occurs in the UK, but said the frequency is far lower.

As further evidence of the difference in care, she pointed to her son, who was born in the UK and survived a condition she believes would have taken his life had he been born in Nigeria.

Reactions as woman speaks about her relocation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Cophi_Bonsu said:

"This is what many Africans don’t understand. Migration for some is not about money."

@damrishwears said:

"I lost my mum too because of this their rubbish, now life is hard without mum."

@KingCyrus added:

"Losing a child is a trauma that you can NEVER get over it no matter how many years. I understand her feelings."

See the post below:

Nigerian woman speaks after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who successfully relocated abroad shared a detailed video documenting her travel preparations on social media.

The lady, who travelled with her young daughter, highlighted six essential steps she completed before her departure.

Source: Legit.ng