Prof. Christopher Imumolen, presidential candidate of an Accord Party faction, announced his withdrawal from the 2027 presidential race on Wednesday in Abuja

Imumolen said the decision followed consultations with party leadership and was driven by concerns about national unity and stability

The former candidate listed 10 reasons for backing President Tinubu's re-election bid, citing alignment between Tinubu's reform agenda and his own manifesto

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of a faction of the Accord Party, has stepped down from the 2027 presidential race and thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign.

Imumolen, who also serves as the factional National Chairman of the party, said the move came after broad consultations with the party's leadership.

Imumolen exits the 2027 race and aligns with Tinubu's vision. Photo credit: @DImumolen/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He described it as a patriotic sacrifice rather than a political concession.

As reported by Daily Trust, Imumolen made the announcement on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Abuja.

"Following my emergence as the presidential candidate of the Accord Party during the duly conducted presidential primaries, I, in consultation with the leadership of the party, made the patriotic decision to withdraw from the presidential race and fully support the re-election of President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election."

"This decision was not borne out of personal interest, but from a deep conviction that the unity, stability, and continued progress of Nigeria must take precedence over personal political ambition."

2027: Why Imumolen backed Tinubu

According to TheCable, Imumolen listed 10 reasons for endorsing the President, arguing that Tinubu's reform agenda closely matches his own manifesto on economic transformation, education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, industrialisation, and national development.

He praised Tinubu's capacity to navigate Nigeria's complex political and economic terrain, saying the President had shown "uncommon courage, determination, and strategic leadership worthy of emulation."

Imumolen also highlighted Tinubu's track record of identifying capable people, building consensus across divides, and making difficult decisions for the country's benefit.

He argued that Tinubu is uniquely placed to bridge the gap between Nigeria's founding democratic leaders and a younger generation of transformational figures.

On the economy, Imumolen acknowledged current hardships but expressed confidence in the President's policy direction.

"In spite of current economic challenges, I remain convinced that Tinubu's policy direction, fiscal discipline, and decisive leadership would reposition Nigeria's economy for sustainable prosperity."

He also credited Tinubu's commitment to institutional reforms and continuity as a source of confidence in Nigeria's long-term prospects.

Factional Accord Party presidential candidate withdraws for Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Imumolen: "Why I withdrew for Tinubu"

Imumolen pulled out of the 2027 presidential race on Sunday, August 3, 2026.

Accord Party leadership before making the decision, citing national interest over personal ambition.

The former candidate pointed to Tinubu's reform agenda as closely matching his own manifesto on economic transformation and youth empowerment.

Source: Legit.ng