Belgium launched a dedicated website urging unemployed foreigners to find work in the country

The platform currently lists over 30,000 job vacancies that foreign nationals can browse and apply for

Job seekers can use a built-in search feature on the site to filter opportunities based on their specific skills

Belgium has taken a direct step to bring more workers into its labour market, launching an official website that invites foreigners to search for and apply for jobs within the country.

The Belgian government rolled out the platform as part of a broader push to address unemployment among foreign nationals living in Belgium, while simultaneously filling a significant number of open roles across various sectors.

Belgium unveils job portal where foreigners can search for available vacancies. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Colors Hunter - Chasseur de Couleurs

Source: Getty Images

Belgium jobs: Over 30,000 roles available

As of now, the website (https://www.leforem.be/) carries more than 30,000 active job listings that foreign nationals can browse freely. The volume of available positions spans a wide range of industries, giving applicants from different professional backgrounds a realistic chance of finding something that fits their experience.

One of the platform's standout features is a skills-based search tool. Rather than requiring users to know exactly what job title they are looking for, the search function allows people to enter their skills and qualifications directly, and the system returns relevant listings that match what they have to offer. This approach is particularly useful for migrants and newcomers who may be unfamiliar with how Belgian employers advertise roles or what local job titles correspond to their experience abroad.

What this means for foreigners in Belgium

The launch signals that Belgian authorities are actively trying to connect unemployed foreign residents with the country's workforce rather than leaving them to navigate the job market alone. By centralising available opportunities in one searchable location, the government has lowered one of the more practical barriers that foreign job seekers often face, which is knowing where to start.

Foreign nationals interested in exploring the listings can use the platform's search feature to identify roles that align with their qualifications and begin the application process directly from the site.

Denmark unveils government job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Danish government launched an official job website where foreigners can search for vacancies based on their skills and experience.

The platform allows applicants to apply directly to employers, while some of the listed jobs also offer visa sponsorship or work permit support.

Source: Legit.ng